Together to End Solitary, reach out & rally, 12-2 pm, Mon. Jan. 23 and 23rd of every month
11:30 am - set up.
12 noon – signs and outreach to passersby.
12:30-2:00 pm – rally, speak-out, readers’ theater, take action, write letters to end sleep deprivation torture of people in CA solitary units.
End sleep deprivation torture of people in CA solitary units:
Supposedly to prevent suicide, guards are doing “security/welfare checks,” jarringly awakening people in isolation units throughout California prisons every 30 minutes night and day. (In Central CA Women's Facility, people are now awakened every 15 minutes at night; in Pelican Bay State Prison, people are awakened every 60 minutes at night.)
This is torture, immoral, and inhumane, and violates peoples’ penal, constitutional, and international human rights. It has no "security" or “welfare” interest.
People need compassionate care, rehabilitation, and restorative justice, not the torture of solitary confinement and sleep deprivation.
Take Action:
* Write a letter to END SLEEP DEPRIVATION TORTURE of people in CA solitary units: prisonerhungerstrikesolidarity.wordpress.com; see the “Take Action” sidebar: “Security/Welfare Checks”
* Promote the AGREEMENT TO END HOSTILITIES (English & Spanish), prisonerhumanrightsmovement.wordpress.com, see the right sidebar: Prisoner Human Rights Links: Agreement to End Hostilities
Facebook event:
Please share, like, indicate going, and invite on facebook:
Santa Cruz-Statewide Coordinated Actions To End Solitary Confinement https://www.facebook.com/events/988617214527474/
Readers’ Theater: Hell is a Very Small Place, If the SHU Fits, and Other Voices from Solitary Confinement
Watch online and show video of Aptos, CA performance at your events
Solitary Confinement | Readers Theater | Temple Beth El 2016
youtube.com/watch?v= lVcEUuByoQE&feature=youtu.be
The readers' theater script (with and without religious texts) is available for you to perform at your events!
Deep gratitude to our readers’ theater sources:
♥ Survivors of solitary & family members named in the script
♥ The book Hell is a Very Small Place: Voices from Solitary Confinement, edited by Jean Casella and James Ridgeway of Solitary Watch (solitarywatch.com) & Sarah Shourd, available wherever books are sold
♥ If the SHU Fits: Voices from Solitary Confinement, Reader's Theatre compiled by Melvin Ishmael Johnson and Andy Griggs (iftheshufits.net)
and videographer: lucaswolfvideo (Lucas Guilkey [at] lucasguilkey.com
)
Websites:
Prisoner Hunger Strike Solidarity Coalition, prisonerhungerstrikesolidarity.wordpress.com/
Together to End Solitary (nationwide), togethertoendsolitary.org/
#STOPsolitary
#together