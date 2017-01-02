From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: International | Arts + Action Betshy X0 - Flying & Diving 0112358132134 [at] riseup.net)

Monday Jan 2nd, 2017 7:19 PM by 0112358132134 Anarchy Hip Hop. Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/01/02/flying___diving_.ogg" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (3.8mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: I woke up and the dream was gone.

Imagination just took control but now,

I am back to my grounds, back to my roots.

Back to reality. Back to the fight for truth.

I know it's hard, it's real.

How we run from pain, how we hide in fear.

Hoping the media will comfort our hearts,

but MK Ultra pollutes the mind-fuck!

It's the reality of mass control.

Politicians dividing us more.

Are you free or do you think you are?

Are your dreams yours or have they been programmed? Shit!

It's good for business. It's good for banks.

It's good for Hollywood, it's good for sweet popstars.

But, is it good for everyone? No. We need a brand new start.



We keep flying. We keep diving (x2)



You think you know me? Well, think twice.

I learned the hard life when I was just a child.

I grew strong. I grew free.

I write my feelings to keep my mind at peace.

I like to rap, rap to art.

And then you ask me: Who do you think you are, BITCH?

Well, I am me. And in reality honey...

That's all I want to be, please!

Keep your love, keep your hate.

Sometimes it feels like these two are the same.

Don't need your hypocritical ways.

I'm not your punching bag, I'm your mate, HUH?!

To express myself is my legal right.

You censor me like the government does.

But I'll survive.

Immune to bullshit, I keep my head up high.



We keep flying. We keep diving (x2)



We keep flying. We keep diving. The devil owns my soul.

____________________



Credits:

Beats produced by West Lockwood at Jeejuh.com http://creativecollectivesynergy.com