top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$51.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Arts + Action
Betshy X0 - Flying & Diving
by 0112358132134 (0112358132134 [at] riseup.net)
Monday Jan 2nd, 2017 7:19 PM
Anarchy Hip Hop.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (3.8mb)
I woke up and the dream was gone.
Imagination just took control but now,
I am back to my grounds, back to my roots.
Back to reality. Back to the fight for truth.
I know it's hard, it's real.
How we run from pain, how we hide in fear.
Hoping the media will comfort our hearts,
but MK Ultra pollutes the mind-fuck!
It's the reality of mass control.
Politicians dividing us more.
Are you free or do you think you are?
Are your dreams yours or have they been programmed? Shit!
It's good for business. It's good for banks.
It's good for Hollywood, it's good for sweet popstars.
But, is it good for everyone? No. We need a brand new start.

We keep flying. We keep diving (x2)

You think you know me? Well, think twice.
I learned the hard life when I was just a child.
I grew strong. I grew free.
I write my feelings to keep my mind at peace.
I like to rap, rap to art.
And then you ask me: Who do you think you are, BITCH?
Well, I am me. And in reality honey...
That's all I want to be, please!
Keep your love, keep your hate.
Sometimes it feels like these two are the same.
Don't need your hypocritical ways.
I'm not your punching bag, I'm your mate, HUH?!
To express myself is my legal right.
You censor me like the government does.
But I'll survive.
Immune to bullshit, I keep my head up high.

We keep flying. We keep diving (x2)

We keep flying. We keep diving. The devil owns my soul.
____________________

Credits:
Beats produced by West Lockwood at Jeejuh.com
http://creativecollectivesynergy.com
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code