Third Annual March to #ReclaimMLK! Date Monday January 16 Time 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Location Details Oscar Grant Plaza

14th Street and Broadway, Oakland, California 94612 Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Anti Police-Terror Project



This year, we will begin our week of action with the Reclaiming King's Radical Legacy March. We will then launch into 120 hours of autonomous direct action in resistance to the fascist Trump agenda. This year we are focused on immigrant rights, protection of our Muslim brothers and sisters, women's reproductive rights, loving our LGBTQ sisters, brothers and siblings, and the defense of Black life.

"True peace is not merely the absence of tension: it is the presence of justice." - Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.



Please see the related event on the 120 hours of direct action:

