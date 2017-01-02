January 16 marks the third annual march to #ReclaimMLK, which also launches #120Hours of direct actions of protest and resistance leading up to the January 20th inauguration of Donald Trump. March will start at Oscar Grant Plaza, 14th and Broadway, Oakland.
This year, we will begin our week of action with the Reclaiming King's Radical Legacy March. We will then launch into 120 hours of autonomous direct action in resistance to the fascist Trump agenda. This year we are focused on immigrant rights, protection of our Muslim brothers and sisters, women's reproductive rights, loving our LGBTQ sisters, brothers and siblings, and the defense of Black life.
"True peace is not merely the absence of tension: it is the presence of justice." - Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Please see the related event on the 120 hours of direct action: https://www.facebook.com/events/1717763311842240/