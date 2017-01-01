top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action
John McCutcheon in Concert: Folk Legend performs One SC concert
Date Tuesday January 17
Time 7:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence,
612 Ocean St. in Santa Cruz
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorAnita Heckman
Legendary Folk Musician John McCutcheon to Perform one Santa Cruz Concert on TUESDAY, January 17, 2017

At the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St. in Santa Cruz

Tickets and more info at rcnv.org or 831-423-1626. Advance tickets recommended. RCNV HOURS: M-Th 12-4PM. Tickets $18-35 sliding scale advance; $19-35 via Paypal; $20-35 at the Door.

Start the New Year right: see John McCutcheon in concert! One of the most dynamic and iconic live performers in Folk Music, six-time Grammy nominee John McCutcheon has a unique blend of stunning instrumental skills, incisive songwriting, and subtly seductive storytelling. He is a master of the hammered dulcimer and plays many other instruments including guitar, banjo, and autoharp.

John McCutcheon is the Bruce Springsteen of Folk Music … a national treasure! You can’t help but feel more connected to the world after his concerts.

Pete Seeger said: “John McCutcheon is not only one of the best musicians in the USA, but also a great singer, songwriter, and song leader. And not just incidentally, he is committed to helping hard-working people everywhere to organize and push this world in a better direction.”

Don’t miss this concert! Proceeds benefit the Resource Center for Nonviolence.
Tickets available NOW: at rcnv.org or 831-423-1626
320_x_310johnmccutcheon_recentanglebanjo_by-irene-young1_copy.jpg
For more event information:
http://rcnv.org/event/tuesday-january-17-f...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Jan 1st, 2017 12:27 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
§
by Anita Heckman Sunday Jan 1st, 2017 12:27 PM
med_240x140_johnmccutcheon_steelguitar_recent_by-irene-young2_copy.jpg
http://rcnv.org/event/tuesday-january-17-f...
§
by Anita Heckman Sunday Jan 1st, 2017 12:27 PM
sm_rgb_john-mccutcheon-smiling_-_walt-hansen-photo.jpg
original image (650x924)
http://rcnv.org/event/tuesday-january-17-f...
Add Your Comments
