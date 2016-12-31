top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco | Police State and Prisons
Open Circle - Families United for Justice Monthly Meeting
Date Sunday January 08
Time 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Location Details
Armstrong Place,
5600 Third Street, SF CA 94124
(@ the corner of 3rd & Armstrong, across the street from MLK Park)

From Oakland : BART to Embarcadero Center, transfer downstairs to MUNI and get on the T Light Trsin going south bound towards Bayview, get off on Caroll Street and walk back half a block on 3rd.

Emergency door on the armstrong side will be open so that attendees can come directly to the common room.
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorAntoinette Gaggero
Join families whose loved ones have been harmed and killed by cops. Hear their experiences, share ideas for further organizing, and,most of all, love and support one another. ♥

General Agenda:
- Introductions
- Family Updates
- Announcements
- Collaborate and Network

*This is a potluck event, please feel free to bring a snack or (non-alcoholic) beverage to share. ♥

~~~
Open Circle - Families United for Justice provides an opportunity to build community with one another, to offer support to Families victimized by police misconduct, including police murder and stand with Families in their struggle for justice for their loved ones.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/7123359955...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 31st, 2016 3:19 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
