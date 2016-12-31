Join families whose loved ones have been harmed and killed by cops. Hear their experiences, share ideas for further organizing, and,most of all, love and support one another. ♥



General Agenda:

- Introductions

- Family Updates

- Announcements

- Collaborate and Network



*This is a potluck event, please feel free to bring a snack or (non-alcoholic) beverage to share. ♥



~~~

Open Circle - Families United for Justice provides an opportunity to build community with one another, to offer support to Families victimized by police misconduct, including police murder and stand with Families in their struggle for justice for their loved ones.



