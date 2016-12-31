From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism Injured in the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire, Peaches Needs Your Help by oaklander

Saturday Dec 31st, 2016 1:13 PM Long-time Bay Area comrade, collective member, friend, and all 'round nice guy Peaches' was critically injured in the Ghost Ship fire. He escaped the fire, but with life-threatening burns to his lungs and esophagus from smoke inhalation. He has been hospitalized since the fire and his prognosis is looking better, but expenses are piling up and recovery will be a long road. Please, donate to his medical fund , as much as you can. Below is a loving message from his friend Stephanie.

Peaches is a very dear friend to me as i have known him for many years. I met him first as an artist, then got to know him better as a friend that cared about his people and making their lives better.



Peaches was able to escape the Ghost Ship fire, but with severe burns to his lungs and esophagus due to smoke inhalation. He was recently pulled out of a healing medically induced coma, and he will recover. He has been in the hospital since December 3rd. He is breathing better and soon will be taken off of the ventilator. I am so grateful he is still with us.



Once when i was running in the street i fell and scraped my knee. Peaches was staffing at the bookstore and gave me a bandade and neosporine. it was a little scratch then but it ment a lot to me in a lesson in human kindness.



When I ran into Peaches on the street, he'd greet me with a warm smile and a hug. His laughter and generous spirit were infectious and no matter how bad your day was, you would soon be laughing with him. Peaches is one of the most caring people I know and is someone you can always turn to for help or advice. He has enriched the lives of so many, strangers and friends alike.



I want to help Peaches up when he gets out financially. I can't do it alone, i need help from other donators. if you cannot donate money, donate a card, or flowers, anything to welcome him back knowing he is loved by many. I want Peaches to see how much love and support there is out there, as he would have been there for any of us through our darkest and most joyous moments.



Ever since i have known him he as been helping people no matter where they were at. I first met Peaches at a community center where he volunteered. The center was open to the public and anyone came through. On cold days Peaches was there with a smile to lend a helping hand. It would mean a lot for me to return the favor to my friend.



Thank you so much for reading. I appreciate all the help in supporting our friend who is in need after this tragic event. if you cannot donate money, send him a card, write on his facebook wall, let him know he is loved, as he has loved so heroically in life.



Much Love,

Stephanie M. https://www.gofundme.com/peachs-medical-fu...