From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
Womens March Bay Area
Date Saturday January 21
Time 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
San Francisco: 4:00-6:00 Rally at Civic Center, followed by 6:00-9:00 Candlelight march To Chelsea Manning Plaza (previously Justin Hermann Plaza)
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCat Bell
Hi All,
I’m going to the Women’s March Bay Area on January 21st and hope you can join me too! The Women’s March is a national movement to unite everyone who stands for human rights, civil liberties, and social justice. There will be marches in D.C. and around the country, including in Oakland, San Francisco, and San Jose and other communities/towns/cities in the Bay Area.

San Francisco: 4:00-6:00 Rally at Civic Center, followed by 6:00-9:00 Candlelight march To Chelsea Manning Plaza (previously Justin Hermann Plaza)

The march represents the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families -- recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.

Save the date — January 21st!!!

Check out this website for more info: womensmarchbayarea.org

Hope you can make it with me! January 21st will be a big day for all of us.
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 30th, 2016 7:28 PM
Add Your Comments
