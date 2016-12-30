



5:30pm: Discuss and take possible action on a Surveillance Equipment Ordinance. The Oakland Privacy Advisory Commission will be conducting a public hearing on the draft Surveillance Technology Ordinance. Here is the draft which has been recently modified and approved to form for submission.Please share this information widely to encourage public comment as the Commission prepares to submit this draft to the Oakland City Council.Comments can be submitted ahead of time directly to jdevries [at] oaklandnet.com . For more information about the Commission, visit the website: http://www2.oaklandnet.com/OAK057463 Schedule:5:10pm: Presentation on Surveillance Equipment Ordinance by Nuala O’Connor, President and CEOof Center for Democracy and Technology; Question and Answer session.5:20pm: Presentation on Surveillance Equipment Ordinance by Professor Catherine Crump, Co-Director Berkeley Center for Law & Technology; Question and Answer session.5:30pm: Discuss and take possible action on a Surveillance Equipment Ordinance.



