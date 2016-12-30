top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons
Public Hearing on a proposed Oakland Surveillance Equipment Regulation Ordinance
Date Thursday January 05
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Location Details
Oakland City Hall, Council Chambers
14th & Broadway, Oakland, CA
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorOakland Privacy Advisory Committee
The Oakland Privacy Advisory Commission will be conducting a public hearing on the draft Surveillance Technology Ordinance. Here is the draft which has been recently modified and approved to form for submission.

Please share this information widely to encourage public comment as the Commission prepares to submit this draft to the Oakland City Council.

Comments can be submitted ahead of time  directly to jdevries [at] oaklandnet.com. For more information about the Commission, visit the website: http://www2.oaklandnet.com/OAK057463

Schedule:

5:10pm: Presentation on Surveillance Equipment Ordinance by Nuala O’Connor, President and CEO
of Center for Democracy and Technology; Question and Answer session.

5:20pm: Presentation on Surveillance Equipment Ordinance by Professor Catherine Crump, Co-
Director Berkeley Center for Law & Technology; Question and Answer session.

5:30pm: Discuss and take possible action on a Surveillance Equipment Ordinance.
oakland-ordinance-12-16-16.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (213.0kb)
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 30th, 2016 5:04 PM
