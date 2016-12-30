top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action
Last Night Parade
Date Saturday December 31
Time 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Location Details
Meet at 5pm behind the Saturn Cafe on Pacfic Avenue at Spruce Street in downtown Santa Cruz.
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorNoOrganizers
Last Night is a do-it-yourself, decentralized, all ages, spontaneous, public New Years Eve celebration. Since 2005, the parade has seen art bikes, art cars, horses, stilt walkers, unicycle riders, fire dancers, etc. Be your most creative!
image.jpeg
For more event information:
http://Www.lastnightdiy.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 30th, 2016 4:14 PM
