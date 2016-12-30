From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Last Night Parade
Date
Saturday December 31
Time
5:00 PM
-
6:30 PM
Location Details
Meet at 5pm behind the Saturn Cafe on Pacfic Avenue at Spruce Street in downtown Santa Cruz.
Event Type
Party/Street Party
Last Night is a do-it-yourself, decentralized, all ages, spontaneous, public New Years Eve celebration. Since 2005, the parade has seen art bikes, art cars, horses, stilt walkers, unicycle riders, fire dancers, etc. Be your most creative!
