No More Presidents: Weekend of Skillshares and Discussions for the Inaguration and Beyond
Date
Saturday January 07
Time
10:00 AM
10:00 AM
Location Details
Omni Commons, 4799 Shattuck Ave., Oakland, CA
Event Type
Class/Workshop
|No More Presidents
Street Tactics, Political Education, Anti-Repression
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 29th, 2016 7:32 PM
A weekend convergence of skillshares and discussions for the inauguration and beyond.
Saturday 1/7, 10am-5pm
Sunday 1/8, 10am-4pm
(Final Schedule Coming Soon)
-NLG Hotline and Legal Observer Training
-Digital Self-Defense
-Trump and Infrastructure
-Local Radical History Presentation and Discussion
-Grief and Trauma Support
-Palestinian Youth Movement: Confronting Islamophobia
-Defending Spaces After Ghost Ship
-The Alt-Right
-Bay Area Anti-Repression Committee
-ICE Defense and Immigration
-Critical Resistance: History of Policing and Police Oppression Tactics (Stop Urban Shield)
-Oakland Power Project: Decoupling Health and Policing
-People’s Community Medics
-Intro and Intermediate Street Medic Trainings
-Surviving Radical Demos
-Girl Army Self-Defense Training
-Anti-Police Terror Project: Reclaim MLK
-West Berkeley Shellmound Resistance
-Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee (IWOC): Organizing Prison Resistance