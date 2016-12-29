Street Tactics, Political Education, Anti-Repression

A weekend convergence of skillshares and discussions for the inauguration and beyond.



Saturday 1/7, 10am-5pm

Sunday 1/8, 10am-4pm



(Final Schedule Coming Soon)



-NLG Hotline and Legal Observer Training

-Digital Self-Defense

-Trump and Infrastructure

-Local Radical History Presentation and Discussion

-Grief and Trauma Support

-Palestinian Youth Movement: Confronting Islamophobia

-Defending Spaces After Ghost Ship

-The Alt-Right

-Bay Area Anti-Repression Committee

-ICE Defense and Immigration

-Critical Resistance: History of Policing and Police Oppression Tactics (Stop Urban Shield)

-Oakland Power Project: Decoupling Health and Policing

-People’s Community Medics

-Intro and Intermediate Street Medic Trainings

-Surviving Radical Demos

-Girl Army Self-Defense Training

-Anti-Police Terror Project: Reclaim MLK

-West Berkeley Shellmound Resistance

-Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee (IWOC): Organizing Prison Resistance





https://nomorepresidents.com/ For more event information:

