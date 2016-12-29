This "Tale of Billionaires and Ballot Bandits" is Greg Palast's documentary about steering an election through calculated racist disenfranchisement. Beginning with the 2000 election and continuing to the 2016 campaign, Palast interviews those who've been victimized, identifies schemes and villains, and presents the case for powerful corruption of the election system in the United States.
Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee as part of our Conscientious Projector series.
Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.
Wheelchair accessible.
Ph:510-275-4272
For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to: bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net
For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to: http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html