Indybay Feature
East Bay | Government & Elections
Screening of: The Best Democracy Money Can Buy
Screening of: The Best Democracy Money Can Buy
Date Thursday January 12
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorCynthia Johnson
This "Tale of Billionaires and Ballot Bandits" is Greg Palast's documentary about steering an election through calculated racist disenfranchisement. Beginning with the 2000 election and continuing to the 2016 campaign, Palast interviews those who've been victimized, identifies schemes and villains, and presents the case for powerful corruption of the election system in the United States.

Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee as part of our Conscientious Projector series.

Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.
Wheelchair accessible.

Ph:510-275-4272

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
