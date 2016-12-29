From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 1/12/2017

Screening of: The Best Democracy Money Can Buy Date Thursday January 12 Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Location Details Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall

1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org

Event Type Screening Organizer/Author Cynthia Johnson



Sponsored by the BFUU Social Justice Ctee as part of our Conscientious Projector series.



Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.

Wheelchair accessible.



Ph:510-275-4272



For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:

bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net



For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html

This "Tale of Billionaires and Ballot Bandits" is Greg Palast's documentary about steering an election through calculated racist disenfranchisement. Beginning with the 2000 election and continuing to the 2016 campaign, Palast interviews those who've been victimized, identifies schemes and villains, and presents the case for powerful corruption of the election system in the United States.

