Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 1/ 8/2017
Reports Back from Standing Rock
Date Sunday January 08
Time 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Location Details
Workers World Party
1305 Franklin St #411
Oakland, CA
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorWorkers World Party
Emailbayarea [at] workers.org
Phone510-600-5800
Join us as we hear from people who have been to #StandingRock report back on the struggle there.

Let's also talk about #DefundDAPL actions which could be planned locally.

One of the speakers is Maurice Martin, of #VeteransforPeace. He was there as part of the 4500 veterans who came to defend the #WaterProtectors .

Also Dave Welsh, retired postal worker and U.S. veteran, who arrived at Standing Rock on December 4, joining with the thousands who came ready to face down the Army Corps of Engineers, who had threatened to evict the camp.

Light refreshments will be served. The space is wheelchair accessible.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 29th, 2016 10:04 AM
