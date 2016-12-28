top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 1/ 8/2017
Syria and Today's Ideological Pollution Which Also Infects the Left
Date Sunday January 08
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Ave (at Alcatraz)
Oakland, Ca.
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorNews & Letters
Emailbanandl [at] yahoo.com
Syria and Today's Ideological Pollution Which Also Infects the Left

How can so many remain deaf to the struggle to live free? How can we not hear the streaming voices of those surviving the genocidal siege of East Aleppo? Has the Putin-Trump, post-truth, helter-skelter world subsumed the humanity of the Left? Why do so many on the Left now seem to be aligned with the Right, accepting the Putin/Assad view of reality? One witness, staying to the bitter end in East Aleppo, looked beyond a world that "doesn't like freedom." How can we let the multiple warring reactionary forces in Syria bury this revolutionary movement? Can we forget that it goes back to massive non-violent marches, attempting to extend the Arab Spring to Assad's Syria, only to be repeatedly slaughtered in the street?
