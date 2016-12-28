top
Indybay Feature
The South-West of Poland has been hit with a wave of provocative graffiti...
by Kay Prokop
Wednesday Dec 28th, 2016 12:57 AM

The South-West of Poland has been hit with a wave of provocative graffiti claiming to return Silesia to Germany

Graffiti with claims to return Silesia to Germany began to appear in Lower Silesian Voivodeship.

schlesien-istnicht-polen.jpg

'Silesia is not Poland!', says a provocative graffiti written in German on the flank of a building in Zgorzelec, the town that used to have a historic name of Görlitz before July 6, 1950.

Silesia is a historic region in Central Europe. During its history, it was part of the Czech lands, Kingdom of Prussia, Germany, and Poland. After the Second World War, in accordance with the Yalta Conference and the Potsdam Conference, the bulk of Silesia became part of Poland.

Apparently, nowadays Silesia's being part of the Republic of Poland is not quite to the liking of certain activists in the neighboring Germany, which is visually demonstrated by the speaking graffiti.

