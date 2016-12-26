top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: View other events for the week of 1/24/2017
Oakland Livable Wage Assembly
Date Tuesday January 24
Time 6:15 PM - 8:15 PM
Location Details
SEIU Local 1000 union hall, 436 14th St 2nd Floor
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorJohn Torok
Join us to collaborate in principled reflection on what Bay Area Livable Wage should be, where we are at in terms of Livable Wage rights, and plan out movement-building actions and events to carve the way.

Come one, come all.

The Oakland Livable Wage Assembly builds Community and Power among those who seek higher wages and better work life conditions for area workers.

Our work together encompasses:

The concerns of precarious, contingent and care workers
Concurrent campaigns to improve wages for low-wage workers
Efforts by unionized workers and unions to improve wages and quality of work life.

We share stories and information in an egalitarian and participatory way to build relationships and build the movement

For our first OLWA meeting of 2017, we are pleased to announce a guest presentation followed by a discussion on "Faulty Towers: Where do we go from here in contingent academic labor organizing?" Jessica Lawless is a former adjunct professor and current organizer for SEIU 1021's Northern California Faculty Forward Campaign. The presentation will follow introductions and a very brief business meeting.

The Oakland Livable Wage Assembly meets every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month. Meetings usually take place at the SEIU Local 1000 union hall in downtown Oakland, from 6:30 PM until 8PM, at 436 14th Street, 2nd Floor.

To participate online, join our Oakland Livable Wage Assembly group on Facebook.

To join the OLWA mailing list, send an email to:
oaklandlivablewagediscussion-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

Please Love and Support one another ~
We have a duty to fight ~ We have a duty to win!
For more event information:
http://www.olwa.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 26th, 2016 2:47 PM
