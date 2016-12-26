top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 1/26/2017
MidPeninsula Chapter of ACLU Annual Dinner - Raj Jayadev Speaking
Date Thursday January 26
Time 6:15 PM - 8:45 PM
Location Details
Michael's at Shoreline
2690 North Shoreline Boulevard
Mountain View, CA 94043
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorNancy Tubbs, nancy_tubbs@fullcalendar.com
This is the annual Dinner. A buffet dinner will be followed by the election of board members for 2017 and a talk by Raj Jayadev.

Raj is the co-founder of Silicon Valley De-Bug, a media, community organizing, and social entrepreneurial collective based in San Jose, California. For nearly fifteen years, the organization has been a platform for the least heard of Silicon Valley - youth, immigrants, low-income workers, the incarcerated - to impact the political, cultural, and social landscape of the region. Through De-Bug, Jayadev and his colleagues also started a criminal justice community organizing project, the Albert Cobarrubias Justice Project, a community organizing model for families and communities to impact their local criminal justice system.

Mr. Jayadev's community organizing and writings have been featured in The New York Times, the San Francisco Chronicle, Time.com, a PBS-aired documentary, and media outlets across the country. For his outstanding work and contributions, Raj has received numerous awards, including the Ashoka Fellowship and the Rosenberg Leading Edge Fellowship. He will be speaking on Participatory Defense: Building a Movement from the Streets to the Courts to address Police Violence and End Mass Incarceration.

$36, students $25, speaker only (approx 7:40PM) free.
Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 26th, 2016 7:49 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2016 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code