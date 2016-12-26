This is the annual Dinner. A buffet dinner will be followed by the election of board members for 2017 and a talk by Raj Jayadev.



Raj is the co-founder of Silicon Valley De-Bug, a media, community organizing, and social entrepreneurial collective based in San Jose, California. For nearly fifteen years, the organization has been a platform for the least heard of Silicon Valley - youth, immigrants, low-income workers, the incarcerated - to impact the political, cultural, and social landscape of the region. Through De-Bug, Jayadev and his colleagues also started a criminal justice community organizing project, the Albert Cobarrubias Justice Project, a community organizing model for families and communities to impact their local criminal justice system.



Mr. Jayadev's community organizing and writings have been featured in The New York Times, the San Francisco Chronicle, Time.com, a PBS-aired documentary, and media outlets across the country. For his outstanding work and contributions, Raj has received numerous awards, including the Ashoka Fellowship and the Rosenberg Leading Edge Fellowship. He will be speaking on Participatory Defense: Building a Movement from the Streets to the Courts to address Police Violence and End Mass Incarceration.



$36, students $25, speaker only (approx 7:40PM) free.