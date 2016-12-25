top
Indybay Feature
Golden Anniversary of Kwanzaa featuring H.E. Mathilde Mukantabana, Rwandan Ambassador
by Khubaka, Michael Harris
Sunday Dec 25th, 2016 2:09 PM
H.E. Ambassador Mathilde Mukantabana, Republic of Rwanda to the United States of America. Local, State, National and International participants are home for the holidays and will join to prepare for a weeklong celebration beginning at our California State Capitol. 2017 will manifest the prayers of our elders, ancestors and children yet born...
California State Capitol Kwanzaa Celebration
Noon, Monday, December 26, 2016 John L. Burton Hearing Room (4203)

Sacramento, CA ~ Join us for a special 50th Anniversary, California State Capitol Kwanzaa, featuring our honored guest and keynote speaker, H.E. Ambassador Mathilde Mukantabana, Republic of Rwanda to the United States of America. Local, State, National and International participants are home for the holidays and will join our annual event at the California State Capitol.

Together, we will return to the heart of Africa, the Great Lakes Region of the African Continent, at the Mountains of the Moon, the source of the Nile River to reflect upon on our collective journey as people of African Ancestry, here in the Great State of California.

In 1966, Dr. Maulana Karenga, the son of Maryland Farmer and Baptist preacher distilled and created a synthesis of many ancient African agriculture celebrations, from practical experience celebrating "first fruits of the harvest."

Today, our “California Grown” Pan African holiday challenges us to place a higher value on ancient African cultures while utilizing modern scientific methodology toward expanding the practice of our ancient/future, showcasing an understanding of the "first fruits of the harvest."

California remains the #1 Agriculture Economy in America, and many agriculture sectors of "California Grown" products are the world standard. California ranks No. 1 in U.S. fruit and nut production, growing an overwhelming majority of the Nation’s grapes, strawberries, peaches, nectarines, avocados, raspberries, kiwifruit, olives, dates, and figs. California’s nut production supplies virtually all U.S. almonds, walnuts, and pistachios.

Our California Black Agriculture Working Group continues to share our expanded vision of expanding equitable partnerships throughout the California Agriculture industry, educational institutions and supporting sectors of the economy.

Job creation, career advancement and community economic development is assured by engaging a new generation of Black Agriculturalists throughout the State of California, ready to take full advantage of expanding California ~ Pan African Agriculture Trade and Commerce, in the spirit of Kwanzaa.

Our California State Capitol Kwanzaa is a festive, joyous celebration of the oneness and goodness of life rooted in our ancient agrarian way of life. Kwanzaa is a living social practice culminating in a week of remembering, reassessing, recommitting, rewarding and rejoicing.
