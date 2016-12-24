top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco | Anti-War
NO Christmas as USUAL!
NO Christmas as USUAL!
Date Sunday December 25
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location Details
Gather at the Christmas Tree, Union Square, San Francisco
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRefuseFascism.org
Emailrefusefascism.bayarea [at] gmail.com
Phone510-253-5551
We CANNOT do Christmas Day like USUAL! Bring your families - kids, friends, & grandparents too! This is call to fight them at every step. We won't normalize a fascist America! We will gather at the Christmas Tree in Union Square. At 3pm the nuclear bomb alarm will sound. We will do a mass die in to show the future under Trump/Pence. Bring chalk and paint to outline your bodies. We need to mark the end of 2016 with action, art and a call to humanity. Let's kick off a month of actions culminating with stopping the Trump/Pence inauguration! "Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all." -Donald Trump
sm_trump_nukes.jpg
original image (600x600)
For more event information:
http://RefuseFascism.org
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 24th, 2016 11:51 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
