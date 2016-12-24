From the Open-Publishing Calendar
NO Christmas as USUAL!
Date
Sunday December 25
Time
3:00 PM
5:00 PM
Location Details
Gather at the Christmas Tree, Union Square, San Francisco
Event Type
Protest
|RefuseFascism.org
|refusefascism.bayarea [at] gmail.com
|510-253-5551
We CANNOT do Christmas Day like USUAL! Bring your families - kids, friends, & grandparents too! This is call to fight them at every step. We won't normalize a fascist America!
We will gather at the Christmas Tree in Union Square. At 3pm the nuclear bomb alarm will sound. We will do a mass die in to show the future under Trump/Pence.
Bring chalk and paint to outline your bodies. We need to mark the end of 2016 with action, art and a call to humanity. Let's kick off a month of actions culminating with stopping the Trump/Pence inauguration!
"Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all." -Donald Trump
