We CANNOT do Christmas Day like USUAL! Bring your families - kids, friends, & grandparents too! This is call to fight them at every step. We won't normalize a fascist America! We will gather at the Christmas Tree in Union Square. At 3pm the nuclear bomb alarm will sound. We will do a mass die in to show the future under Trump/Pence. Bring chalk and paint to outline your bodies. We need to mark the end of 2016 with action, art and a call to humanity. Let's kick off a month of actions culminating with stopping the Trump/Pence inauguration! "Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all." -Donald Trump

