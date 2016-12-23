top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 1/ 7/2017
Tweets Can Kill: die-in protest @Twitter vs Trump
Date Saturday January 07
Time 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
Twitter HQ 1355 Market St, San Francisco
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAlan Marling
By giving voice to madmen and Nazis, Twitter is endangering lives all around the world for profit. Show them the cost of their actions by lying down “dead” in front of their corporate office. Bring a small sign to hold on the ground with a tweet that endangered a life (such as Donald’s one above).

If Twitter wishes to do business in a socially responsible city such as San Francisco, the company must take responsibility for its actions. The first step should be to ban its greatest abuser, @realDonaldTrump. Not only does his reckless tweeting put the real world at risk, he also violates Twitter’s terms of service.

Report his account for any of the following reasons:

* They’re being abusive or harmful:
* Engaging in targeted harassment (Boeing, Vanity Fair, Lauren Batchelder, Chuck Jones, etc)
* Directing hate against a race, religion, gender, or orientation (Muslims, Hispanics, etc)
* Threatening violence or physical harm (nukes galore)
* Being disrespectful or offensive (to most everyone)
* Pretending to be someone else (a responsible president)

Soon, Dishonest Donald will receive the @POTUS account. It would, of course, be unreasonable to ask Twitter to ban that one. It should only be suspended, for four years.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1298415341...
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 23rd, 2016 4:13 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2016 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code