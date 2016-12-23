By giving voice to madmen and Nazis, Twitter is endangering lives all around the world for profit. Show them the cost of their actions by lying down “dead” in front of their corporate office. Bring a small sign to hold on the ground with a tweet that endangered a life (such as Donald’s one above).



If Twitter wishes to do business in a socially responsible city such as San Francisco, the company must take responsibility for its actions. The first step should be to ban its greatest abuser, @realDonaldTrump. Not only does his reckless tweeting put the real world at risk, he also violates Twitter’s terms of service.



Report his account for any of the following reasons:



* They’re being abusive or harmful:

* Engaging in targeted harassment (Boeing, Vanity Fair, Lauren Batchelder, Chuck Jones, etc)

* Directing hate against a race, religion, gender, or orientation (Muslims, Hispanics, etc)

* Threatening violence or physical harm (nukes galore)

* Being disrespectful or offensive (to most everyone)

* Pretending to be someone else (a responsible president)



Soon, Dishonest Donald will receive the @POTUS account. It would, of course, be unreasonable to ask Twitter to ban that one. It should only be suspended, for four years.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1298415341... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 23rd, 2016 4:13 PM