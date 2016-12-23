top
Indybay Feature
San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
New Years 2017 Great Highway Polar Plunge World Naked Bike Ride
Date Sunday January 01
Time 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
Meet at Ocean Beach on the southwest corner of The Great Highway and Lincoln Way
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorOswald Montecristo
For 6 years it has been a great New Years tradition to gather out at Ocean Beach off the Great Highway and Taraval at 11 AM and when Noon hit, so did many brave or crazy New Years revelers into the breakers at Ocean Beach. These brave or crazy souls do so in whatever various states of dress or undress they desired. The Riptide Bar on Taraval hosts this event. The bar suffered a significant fire in the summer of 2016 and has been in the process of rebuilding. But that didn't keep the tradition from ending and neither should you. The World Naked Bike Ride San Francisco chapter helps hold their end to keep this tradition go on and would be glad to see others who have participated meet again at Ocean Beach on New Years Day.

The WNBR-SF is combining our unique environmental protest rides with the Polar Plunge for the Second Annual New Years 2017 Great Highway Polar Plunge World Naked Bike Ride. We meet at the west side of the intersection of the Great Highway and Lincoln Way. Bring your bikes, trikes, skates or whatever human powered mode of transport at 10 am. Our rides are clothing optional, but as always you ride as bare as you dare. That is, swimsuits, wetsuits, body paint, latex gear, whatever you choose for you own comfort and modesty level. Please be covered riding to and at the meet up spot. We will ride down the Great Highway to Taraval crossing and onto the beach for the Polar Plunge, which will take place at Noon.

You can bring your libations of choice by bike. And those that don't want to ride to the beach, but want to do the Polar Plunge or just be a festive spectator can await us at Ocean Beach near Taraval.

You can take Muni by bus to Sloat or the Great Highway, or train to the Judah turnaround. The riders can have friends waiting at the beach with festive feasts. After the Plunge, everyone is free to remain for an informal beach party. Last two year, the temperatures were in the mid 60's to near the 70's, so why not have a nice day at the beach?

And both years, nudity was tolerated all day and no park rangers were seen.

Let's keep the Polar Plunge going for The Riptide, until next year.
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 23rd, 2016 2:26 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
by Oswald Montecristo Friday Dec 23rd, 2016 2:26 PM
polarplunge_oceanbeach.jpg
Add Your Comments
