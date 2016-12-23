San Francisco author Christian Ogg, AKA Dub Nation, reads from his newest book of San Francisco culture in the time of displacement, STRAY ANIMALS.



Books will be available.



As a sample, Chapter 1 concerns Nasty Cat, a roustabout tomcat. The tale begins on Mason near Market in San Francisco on a middling chilly Xmas morning. The bruiser takes a morning patrol of his scruffy Tenderloin domain. When Nasty Cat finds a perch in the sun's warmth he dreams a landlord's life before a very unusual surrogate of the Christ child disturbs his cruel fantasy.



Bring your own "in the time of displacement" story, then come along on a dynamite walking tour of "Wealth versus Want" which follows the reading. Walk begins at 9 am.





http://www.TheCommonsSF.org For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 23rd, 2016 1:59 PM