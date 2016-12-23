From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco tales book release
|
Saturday December 24
8:30 AM
9:00 AM
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
Speaker
|David Giesen
San Francisco author Christian Ogg, AKA Dub Nation, reads from his newest book of San Francisco culture in the time of displacement, STRAY ANIMALS.
Books will be available.
As a sample, Chapter 1 concerns Nasty Cat, a roustabout tomcat. The tale begins on Mason near Market in San Francisco on a middling chilly Xmas morning. The bruiser takes a morning patrol of his scruffy Tenderloin domain. When Nasty Cat finds a perch in the sun's warmth he dreams a landlord's life before a very unusual surrogate of the Christ child disturbs his cruel fantasy.
Bring your own "in the time of displacement" story, then come along on a dynamite walking tour of "Wealth versus Want" which follows the reading. Walk begins at 9 am.
