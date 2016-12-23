top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 12/24/2016
San Francisco tales book release
Date Saturday December 24
Time 8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Location Details
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
San Francisco author Christian Ogg, AKA Dub Nation, reads from his newest book of San Francisco culture in the time of displacement, STRAY ANIMALS.

Books will be available.

As a sample, Chapter 1 concerns Nasty Cat, a roustabout tomcat. The tale begins on Mason near Market in San Francisco on a middling chilly Xmas morning. The bruiser takes a morning patrol of his scruffy Tenderloin domain. When Nasty Cat finds a perch in the sun's warmth he dreams a landlord's life before a very unusual surrogate of the Christ child disturbs his cruel fantasy.

Bring your own "in the time of displacement" story, then come along on a dynamite walking tour of "Wealth versus Want" which follows the reading. Walk begins at 9 am.
For more event information:
http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 23rd, 2016 1:59 PM
