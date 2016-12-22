NO! In the name of humanity, We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America! Donald Trump, the President-elect, is assembling a regime of grave danger.



New Year’s Eve must be marked by outdoor protests and candlelight vigils, gatherings of defiance.



No Fascist New Year! We Say NO to Trump and Pence!”



From there, waves of decentralized protests must spread across the country, different organizations and communities acting in their own ways but with the unified theme of “No!



The word must appear on walls, on shirts, on social media, on television, in artistic ways and ways that inspire others to act.



https://www.facebook.com/HuffPostPolitics/... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 22nd, 2016 11:14 PM