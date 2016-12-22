top
Indybay Feature
San Francisco | Government & Elections

#NOF­ASCISTUSA 2017
In SF - #NOF­ASCISTUSA 2017
Date Saturday December 31
Time 9:00 PM - 1:00 AM
Location Details
Meet at Justin Herma­n Plaza Embarcadero & Market­ at 9pm
Event Type Protest
Organizer/Authorrefusefascism.org
Emailrefusefascism.bayarea [at] gmail.com
Phone510-253-5551
NO! In the name of humanity, We REFUSE to Accept a Fascist America! Donald Trump, the President-elect, is assembling a regime of grave danger.

New Year’s Eve must be marked by outdoor protests and candlelight vigils, gatherings of defiance.

No Fascist New Year! We Say NO to Trump and Pence!”

From there, waves of decentralized protests must spread across the country, different organizations and communities acting in their own ways but with the unified theme of “No!

The word must appear on walls, on shirts, on social media, on television, in artistic ways and ways that inspire others to act.
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 22nd, 2016 11:14 PM
