Amid the fog and icebergs Sea Shepherd finds a whaling harpoon ship by john Englart (Takver)

Thursday Dec 22nd, 2016 9:02 PM

The following breaking news was issued by Sea Shepherd, who have located one of the Japanese whale harpoon vessels not too far from the Casey Australian Antarctic base in the Southern Ocean Whale Sancyuary. The Nisshan Maru factory ship is likely to be nearby.

On Thursday evening at approximately 6:40pm GMT The MV Ocean Warrior intercepted one of the Yushin harpoon ships of the Japanese whale poaching fleet.



"The crews of the Ocean Warrior and The MV Steve Irwin have been battling through thick fog and ice to protect the whales in the Australian whale sanctuary," said Captain Adam Meyerson of the Ocean Warrior. "The Yushin was hiding behind an iceberg and came out on a collision course."



The harpoon ship was located approximately 165 miles northeast of Australia's Casey base, inside the Australian whale sanctuary (64˚15' S 115˚06' E). Sea Shepherd's vessels are now on the hunt for the centerpiece of the illegal Japanese whaling fleet, the floating slaughterhouse known as the Nisshin Maru.



"Finding one of the hunter killer ships hiding behind an iceberg in a thick fog means that the rest of the fleet is nearby,” says Meyerson. “We all hope to have whaling in the Southern Ocean shut down by Christmas."



For more information about our 11th Antarctic Whale Defense Campaign, Operation Nemesis: seashepherdglobal.org/nemesis



#OpNemesis #PoachersBeware #DefendAntarctica



Photo: Simon Ager / Sea Shepherd Global