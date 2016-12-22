top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Environment & Forest Defense
Amid the fog and icebergs Sea Shepherd finds a whaling harpoon ship
by john Englart (Takver)
Thursday Dec 22nd, 2016 9:02 PM
The following breaking news was issued by Sea Shepherd, who have located one of the Japanese whale harpoon vessels not too far from the Casey Australian Antarctic base in the Southern Ocean Whale Sancyuary. The Nisshan Maru factory ship is likely to be nearby.
sm_15626294_10154892497168259_3191983322019456411_o.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
On Thursday evening at approximately 6:40pm GMT The MV Ocean Warrior intercepted one of the Yushin harpoon ships of the Japanese whale poaching fleet.

"The crews of the Ocean Warrior and The MV Steve Irwin have been battling through thick fog and ice to protect the whales in the Australian whale sanctuary," said Captain Adam Meyerson of the Ocean Warrior. "The Yushin was hiding behind an iceberg and came out on a collision course."

The harpoon ship was located approximately 165 miles northeast of Australia's Casey base, inside the Australian whale sanctuary (64˚15' S 115˚06' E). Sea Shepherd's vessels are now on the hunt for the centerpiece of the illegal Japanese whaling fleet, the floating slaughterhouse known as the Nisshin Maru.

"Finding one of the hunter killer ships hiding behind an iceberg in a thick fog means that the rest of the fleet is nearby,” says Meyerson. “We all hope to have whaling in the Southern Ocean shut down by Christmas."

For more information about our 11th Antarctic Whale Defense Campaign, Operation Nemesis: seashepherdglobal.org/nemesis

#OpNemesis #PoachersBeware #DefendAntarctica

Photo: Simon Ager / Sea Shepherd Global
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2016 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code