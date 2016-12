From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War View other events for the week of 12/23/2016

Haight Ashbury Peace Vigil Date Friday December 23 Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Location Details Corner of Fell and Masonic at Golden Gate Park Panhandle Event Type Vigil/Ritual Organizer/Author Cat Bell

( Please Note: Except for this month, this vigil is held on the third Friday of every month).

At the corner of Masonic and Fell in the Golden Gate Park Panhandle.

Everybody welcome. We will have signs, candles, music, and snacks. Stay for five minutes or for the whole two hours.



Pictures from past peace vigils can be seen here:



