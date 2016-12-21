From the Open-Publishing Calendar

SFERS Retirement Board Election: The Wolves vs The Watchdog-Election Is About Hedge Funds by repost

Wednesday Dec 21st, 2016 11:30 PM The San Francisco Police Officer Association SFPOA is trying to pack the San Francisco Employee Retirement System and push the fund into hedge funds. The have launched a slander campaign against Herb Meiberger who is the only really qualified candidate to run for the office. The SFPOA candidates and board members are shills for the hedge fund millionaires and billionaires.

original image (900x599) SFERS Retirement Board Election: The Wolves vs The Watchdog-Election Is About Hedge Funds

The San Francisco Police Officers Association SFPOA is trying to pack the SFERS pension board with more cops to push hedge funds and eliminate representatives of the majority of workers.

The SFPOA, IFPTE Local 21 Executive Director Bob Muscat and the Management Employees Association MEA are trying to orchestrate a take over of the pension fund to push it into a massive investment of secret hedge fund deals.

They have attacked SFERS CFA Herb Meiberger for "obstructionism" because he wanted to investigate who the hedge funds would be run by and for pushing for more transparency. They want to turn the San Francisco City Workers Pension fund into operation run by the SF Police Department which is really run by the SFPOA and spends millions of city dollars covering up corruption and racist practices. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UrBHByG4jt...





Al Casciato, the retired San Francisco police captain now wants to be on the San Francisco retirement board to push more money into highly speculative hedge funds threatening the security of the city workers pension funds.

Casicato knows how to play the city pension benefits for his own benefit. His last year with the city he made $118,000 base pay but was paid $203,000 in other pay and in the last four year and half year he has been paid $1.3 million from the pension fund. He now receives $208,937 a year from his city pension almost double what he made as full time employee. He and the SFPOA have also pushed eliminating the COLA for city employee pensions and the SFPOA president Martin Halloran argued that city workers had to give back pension and healthcare benefits or there would be social service cuts. They do not represent the vast majority of city workers who do not make the big bucks like the police department. He and the SFPOA are opposed to taxing the 30 billionaires who really own and run San Francisco but want to attack low paid city workers to make more givebacks and concessions which they pushed in Proposition C. This brought pay cuts to low paid city workers and some even lost their homes.

The POA president made statement blaming city workers for taking benefits from social services because of their pension and healthcare benefits. This while he and his cohorts in the leadership of the SFPOA have milked the SFERS pension fund for pensions that are double their salaries. The leadership of the SFPOA has a record of covering up racist incidents including by their SFPERS board member Brian Stansbury and the Vice President of the SFPOA Tony Montoya attacked and beat a youth without cause and he is now being sued by the ACLU. This outfit which has a notorious record of systemic cover-up of racist incidents and bullying and terrorizing the Black and Latino community now wants to take over the City Workers Pension Fund SFERS.

The POA has also tried to bully the San Francisco Labor Council threatening not only the council but individual members for passing a resolution calling for investigation and prosecution of police for racist murders. This effort of bullying continued with the effort to bully SFERS board member Herb Meiberger not to run for the position against SFPOA member Al Casciato. This bullying and intimidation campaign of the SFPOA has been supported by IFPTE Local 21 Executive Director Bob Muscat and the Management Employees Association which represents city bosses.