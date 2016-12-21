From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Labor & Workers | Womyn
View other events for the week of 1/15/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Free Movie: Salt of the Earth
|
Date
|
Sunday January 15
|
Time
|
7:00 PM
-
9:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave - Berkeley - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - across from La Pena - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck
|
Event Type
|
Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Slingshot Collective
|
Free Movie:
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 21st, 2016 9:32 PM
Salt of the Earth (1954 - Herbert J. Biberman)
Made by blacklisted artists and workers during HUAC [House Un-American Activities Committee] era, the film explores feminist themes in the context of a union struggle. Inspirational on a number of levels as it demonstrates that the people can win against steep odds when they struggle together.