New Year's day free movie: Zero Patience!
Sunday January 01
7:00 PM
9:00 PM
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave - Berkeley - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - across from La Pena - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck
Screening
|slingshot
Free Movie to ring in the new year:
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 21st, 2016 9:24 PM
Zero Patience (2005 - 100 minutes - dir. John Greyson)
A radical musical about AIDS featuring sexy heros -- like we're going to need in 2017.
Highly recommended cult classic