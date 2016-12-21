top
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 1/ 1/2017
New Year's day free movie: Zero Patience!
Date Sunday January 01
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave - Berkeley - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - across from La Pena - corner of Woolsey and Shattuck
Event Type Screening
Organizer/Authorslingshot
Free Movie to ring in the new year:

Zero Patience (2005 - 100 minutes - dir. John Greyson)

A radical musical about AIDS featuring sexy heros -- like we're going to need in 2017.

Highly recommended cult classic
