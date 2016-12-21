top
View other events for the week of 1/ 7/2017
SF United Against Trump
Date Saturday January 07
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
Women's Building, 3543 18th St., SF
(Between Valencia & Guerrero)
16th St BART, Muni 14, 22, 26, 33, 49, J Church.
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorMichael Lyon
Emailmlyon01 [at] comcast.net
Phone415-215-7575
Come to Mass Meeting: SF United Against Trump
A Panel Discussion, A Speakout, and Making Plans to Fight Back
Saturday, January 7, 1-4 PM
Women's Building, 3543 18th St., SF
(Betw Valencia & Guerrero)
16th St BART, Muni 14, 22, 26, 33, 49, J Church.

SF United Against Trump invites you to a mass meeting to fight the Trump agenda.

• Defend minorities and women's rights
• Stand together against hate
• No deportations, No Muslim registry
• Defend civil liberties and workers' rights
• Defend public education and health programs

Panelists will discuss how Trump's proposed attacks will affect their communities and all of us, and how we can fight back. Then we'll open the floor for discussion. Help build solidarity to defend each other from bigotry, hate, and extreme austerity and poverty. Find out about upcoming actions, particularly January 20 and 21 inauguration actions, and help plan future actions or events.

SF United Against Trump has recently formed out a meeting at the Howard Zinn Book Fair in December. We want to launch a broad, open activist front dedicated to resisting Trump's agenda in San Francisco.

Check out our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/sfunitedagainsttrump/
sm_trump_unite_against_hate.jpg
original image (1200x630)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1317695454...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 21st, 2016 8:08 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
