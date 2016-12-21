From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 1/ 7/2017

SF United Against Trump Date Saturday January 07 Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Location Details Women's Building, 3543 18th St., SF

(Between Valencia & Guerrero)

16th St BART, Muni 14, 22, 26, 33, 49, J Church. Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author Michael Lyon Email mlyon01 [at] comcast.net Phone 415-215-7575

A Panel Discussion, A Speakout, and Making Plans to Fight Back

Saturday, January 7, 1-4 PM

Women's Building, 3543 18th St., SF

(Betw Valencia & Guerrero)

16th St BART, Muni 14, 22, 26, 33, 49, J Church.



SF United Against Trump invites you to a mass meeting to fight the Trump agenda.



• Defend minorities and women's rights

• Stand together against hate

• No deportations, No Muslim registry

• Defend civil liberties and workers' rights

• Defend public education and health programs



Panelists will discuss how Trump's proposed attacks will affect their communities and all of us, and how we can fight back. Then we'll open the floor for discussion. Help build solidarity to defend each other from bigotry, hate, and extreme austerity and poverty. Find out about upcoming actions, particularly January 20 and 21 inauguration actions, and help plan future actions or events.



SF United Against Trump has recently formed out a meeting at the Howard Zinn Book Fair in December. We want to launch a broad, open activist front dedicated to resisting Trump's agenda in San Francisco.



Check out our Facebook page: Come to Mass Meeting: SF United Against TrumpA Panel Discussion, A Speakout, and Making Plans to Fight BackSaturday, January 7, 1-4 PMWomen's Building, 3543 18th St., SF(Betw Valencia & Guerrero)16th St BART, Muni 14, 22, 26, 33, 49, J Church.SF United Against Trump invites you to a mass meeting to fight the Trump agenda.• Defend minorities and women's rights• Stand together against hate• No deportations, No Muslim registry• Defend civil liberties and workers' rights• Defend public education and health programsPanelists will discuss how Trump's proposed attacks will affect their communities and all of us, and how we can fight back. Then we'll open the floor for discussion. Help build solidarity to defend each other from bigotry, hate, and extreme austerity and poverty. Find out about upcoming actions, particularly January 20 and 21 inauguration actions, and help plan future actions or events.SF United Against Trump has recently formed out a meeting at the Howard Zinn Book Fair in December. We want to launch a broad, open activist front dedicated to resisting Trump's agenda in San Francisco.Check out our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/sfunitedagainsttrump/

original image (1200x630)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1317695454... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 21st, 2016 8:08 PM Import this event into your personal calendar.

