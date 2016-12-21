top
$31.00 donated in past month
Peninsula | Police State and Prisons
Surveillance Self-Defense Workshop
Date Thursday January 19
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Los Altos Library, 13 S. San Antonio Road, Los Altos, CA 94022
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/Authorppjc
Surveillance Self-Defense Workshop

Tips, Tools and Hands-On How-Tos for Safer Online Communications

Bring Your Laptop & Smartphone!

Presented by Peninsula Peace and Justice Center, Electronic Frontier Foundation & Los Altos Library

Because this is a hands on workshop, space is limited to the first 30 participants. Space is first come, first served. More workshops will be scheduled if interest warrants. Please take our short survey about your interest in additional workshops. Thank you!

Modern technology has given those in power new abilities to eavesdrop and collect data on innocent people. Surveillance Self-Defense is a hands-on workshop in defending yourself and your friends from surveillance by using secure technology and developing careful practices.

Participants do not need technical expertise to attend this session, which is geared towards regular smartphone and laptop users. It will include a teach-in on surveillance, some immediate and practical steps you can take to protect your communications, and how to work with neighbors to inform surveillance policy at the state and local level.

The workshop will be taught by Amul Kalia, Intake Coordinator for Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and Camille Ochoa, Grassroots Advocacy Coordinator for EFF. Paul George, Director of Peninsula Peace and Justice Center, will provide a brief update on PPJC’s efforts to pass a “transparency ordinance” to govern local police departments trying to obtain surveillance equipment.
For more event information:
http://www.peaceandjustice.org/workshop/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 21st, 2016 4:09 PM
Add Your Comments
