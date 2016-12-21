Surveillance Self-Defense Workshop



Tips, Tools and Hands-On How-Tos for Safer Online Communications



Bring Your Laptop & Smartphone!



Presented by Peninsula Peace and Justice Center, Electronic Frontier Foundation & Los Altos Library



Because this is a hands on workshop, space is limited to the first 30 participants. Space is first come, first served. More workshops will be scheduled if interest warrants. Please take our short survey about your interest in additional workshops. Thank you!



Modern technology has given those in power new abilities to eavesdrop and collect data on innocent people. Surveillance Self-Defense is a hands-on workshop in defending yourself and your friends from surveillance by using secure technology and developing careful practices.



Participants do not need technical expertise to attend this session, which is geared towards regular smartphone and laptop users. It will include a teach-in on surveillance, some immediate and practical steps you can take to protect your communications, and how to work with neighbors to inform surveillance policy at the state and local level.



The workshop will be taught by Amul Kalia, Intake Coordinator for Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and Camille Ochoa, Grassroots Advocacy Coordinator for EFF. Paul George, Director of Peninsula Peace and Justice Center, will provide a brief update on PPJC’s efforts to pass a “transparency ordinance” to govern local police departments trying to obtain surveillance equipment.

