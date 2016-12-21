From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Peninsula | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 12/29/2016

Palo Alto Radical Left Reading Group Date Thursday December 29 Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Location Details Antonio's Nut House

321 S. California Ave.

Palo Alto, CA 94301 Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author Gregory Stevens



We'll organize ourselves this meeting, looking at different ways we would like to share the facilitation of readings and discussions. We can also figure out the best time and places to meet.



For this first MeetUp I've compiled two talks from the 2015 Zapatista Seminar: "Critical Thought vs. the Capitalist Hydra." I will email the PDF attachment to the group. You can also find the readings online here:



I look forward to meeting you all and co-creating Leftist knowledges here in the Belly of the Beast.



