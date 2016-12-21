Join us for the first Palo Alto Radical Left Reading MeetUp!
We'll organize ourselves this meeting, looking at different ways we would like to share the facilitation of readings and discussions. We can also figure out the best time and places to meet.
For this first MeetUp I've compiled two talks from the 2015 Zapatista Seminar: "Critical Thought vs. the Capitalist Hydra." I will email the PDF attachment to the group. You can also find the readings online here: http://radiozapatista.org/?page_id=13233
〈=en
I look forward to meeting you all and co-creating Leftist knowledges here in the Belly of the Beast.
Bring a radical comrade with you!