Dear Bay Area commoneers (those who believe . . . or want to believe that the earth is the birthright of all people),



You are invited to a Xmas eve challah-day mash-up.



The theme: eclectic music to wake a new era



The Commons SF provides: 1) a warm, holiday-lit, boat-filled home; 2) wines and champagne given me by parents of my students; 3) mashed potatoes galore, polenta au Tex-Mex, Brussel Sprouts "Bear of Roddenbury" style; 4) Jethro Tull, Annet Louisan, and Klezmatics albums; many musical instruments; 5) time for sharing off-beat but up-lifting Xmas season story faves (favorites).



Day and Time: Saturday, December 24 7 pm on



RSVPs welcome for planning purposes.

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 21st, 2016 10:27 AM