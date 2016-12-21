From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View other events for the week of 12/24/2016
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Xmas eve mash-up in Mashed Francisco
|
Date
|
Saturday December 24
|
Time
|
7:00 PM
-
12:00 AM
|
Location Details
|
Notable House
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco
|
Event Type
|
Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|
Dear Bay Area commoneers (those who believe . . . or want to believe that the earth is the birthright of all people),
You are invited to a Xmas eve challah-day mash-up.
The theme: eclectic music to wake a new era
The Commons SF provides: 1) a warm, holiday-lit, boat-filled home; 2) wines and champagne given me by parents of my students; 3) mashed potatoes galore, polenta au Tex-Mex, Brussel Sprouts "Bear of Roddenbury" style; 4) Jethro Tull, Annet Louisan, and Klezmatics albums; many musical instruments; 5) time for sharing off-beat but up-lifting Xmas season story faves (favorites).
Day and Time: Saturday, December 24 7 pm on
RSVPs welcome for planning purposes.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 21st, 2016 10:27 AM