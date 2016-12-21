top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 12/24/2016
Xmas eve mash-up in Mashed Francisco
Date Saturday December 24
Time 7:00 PM - 12:00 AM
Location Details
Notable House
189 Ellsworth St.
San Francisco
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Dear Bay Area commoneers (those who believe . . . or want to believe that the earth is the birthright of all people),

You are invited to a Xmas eve challah-day mash-up.

The theme: eclectic music to wake a new era

The Commons SF provides: 1) a warm, holiday-lit, boat-filled home; 2) wines and champagne given me by parents of my students; 3) mashed potatoes galore, polenta au Tex-Mex, Brussel Sprouts "Bear of Roddenbury" style; 4) Jethro Tull, Annet Louisan, and Klezmatics albums; many musical instruments; 5) time for sharing off-beat but up-lifting Xmas season story faves (favorites).

Day and Time: Saturday, December 24 7 pm on

RSVPs welcome for planning purposes.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 21st, 2016 10:27 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2016 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code