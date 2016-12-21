top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections
San Leandro Democratic Club- Protest Trump Inauguration Day
Date Friday January 20
Time 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Location Details
Starting Place: Front of San Leandro Bart Station on San Leandro Blvd to San Leandro City Hall, 835 E. 14th St. San Leandro Ca 94577.
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorHelena Straughter
We will march to San Leandro City Hall, chant, sing and carry our club banner. Castro Valley Democratic club will join in. "ARE YOU IN"
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 21st, 2016 10:12 AM
Add Your Comments
