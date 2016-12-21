From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Leandro Democratic Club- Protest Trump Inauguration Day
Date
Friday January 20
Time
11:30 AM
-
1:00 PM
Location Details
Starting Place: Front of San Leandro Bart Station on San Leandro Blvd to San Leandro City Hall, 835 E. 14th St. San Leandro Ca 94577.
Event Type
Protest
|Helena Straughter
We will march to San Leandro City Hall, chant, sing and carry our club banner. Castro Valley Democratic club will join in. "ARE YOU IN"
