$31.00 donated in past month
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Roots of Renewal
WTUL News & Views is joined in conversation with Executive Director Amy Fottrell and Opportunities Coordinator Lilith Winkler-Schor of Roots of Renewal.
Download Audio (12.4mb)
26 minutes, 26 seconds
With the goal of disrupting systemic injustices, Roots of Renewal seeks to reintegrate neighborhoods, rebuild homes, and revitalize the community through a reentry work training program and multi-dimensional poverty survey.
In this discussion, Amy and Lilith touch on the issues of systemic poverty, mass incarceration, and self-efficacy affecting the day-to-day lives of the young men they work with through Roots of Renewal.
