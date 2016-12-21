top
Indybay Feature
Roots of Renewal
by WTUL New Orleans 91.5 News & Views
Wednesday Dec 21st, 2016 12:14 AM
WTUL News & Views is joined in conversation with Executive Director Amy Fottrell and Opportunities Coordinator Lilith Winkler-Schor of Roots of Renewal.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (12.4mb)
26 minutes, 26 seconds

With the goal of disrupting systemic injustices, Roots of Renewal seeks to reintegrate neighborhoods, rebuild homes, and revitalize the community through a reentry work training program and multi-dimensional poverty survey.

In this discussion, Amy and Lilith touch on the issues of systemic poverty, mass incarceration, and self-efficacy affecting the day-to-day lives of the young men they work with through Roots of Renewal.
http://www.rootsofrenewal.org/
