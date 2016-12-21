From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Roots of Renewal by WTUL New Orleans 91.5 News & Views

Wednesday Dec 21st, 2016 12:14 AM

WTUL News & Views is joined in conversation with Executive Director Amy Fottrell and Opportunities Coordinator Lilith Winkler-Schor of Roots of Renewal.



Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/12/21/roots_of_renewal_for_radio.m4a" controls="controls"></audio>

26 minutes, 26 seconds



With the goal of disrupting systemic injustices, Roots of Renewal seeks to reintegrate neighborhoods, rebuild homes, and revitalize the community through a reentry work training program and multi-dimensional poverty survey.



In this discussion, Amy and Lilith touch on the issues of systemic poverty, mass incarceration, and self-efficacy affecting the day-to-day lives of the young men they work with through Roots of Renewal.