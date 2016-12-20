Suds, Snacks, & Socialism at the Starry Plough
3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street
2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley
The Peace and Freedom Party presents
TRUMP? WTF?
Building the Resistance
The time for denial is over, we need to prepare for the worst. But how? We are inviting speakers from different political perspectives to discuss this burning issue. We have confirmed speakers from Veterans for Peace, Labor Rising Against Trump, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, and the Peace and Freedom Party.
Sat, Jan 7, 2017 • 2:00 PM-4:30 PM
At the Starry Plough Pub, 3101 Shattuck Ave, at Prince St in Berkeley
FREE! Please buy food & drink at the Pub. All ages welcome! FREE!
This is part of our on-going Socialist Forum Series on the first Saturday of every month. Doors open at 2 pm and the program will start promptly at 2:30 pm. The forum will end by 4:30 pm, but folks can stay and talk as long as you like.
For information, contact Gene Ruyle: 510-332-3865, cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
The Peace and Freedom Party, born from the civil rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s, is committed to socialism, democracy, ecology, feminism, racial equality, and internationalism. http://www.peaceandfreedom.org