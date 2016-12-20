From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 1/ 7/2017

TRUMP? WTF? Building the Resistance Date Saturday January 07 Time 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM Location Details At the Starry Plough Pub, 3101 Shattuck Ave, at Prince St in Berkeley Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author Eugene Ruyle Email cuyleruyle [at] mac.com Phone 510-332-3865

3101 Shattuck Avenue at Prince Street

2 blocks from Ashby BART in Berkeley



The Peace and Freedom Party presents



TRUMP? WTF?

Building the Resistance



The time for denial is over, we need to prepare for the worst. But how? We are inviting speakers from different political perspectives to discuss this burning issue. We have confirmed speakers from Veterans for Peace, Labor Rising Against Trump, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, and the Peace and Freedom Party.



Sat, Jan 7, 2017 • 2:00 PM-4:30 PM

At the Starry Plough Pub, 3101 Shattuck Ave, at Prince St in Berkeley



FREE! Please buy food & drink at the Pub. All ages welcome! FREE!



This is part of our on-going Socialist Forum Series on the first Saturday of every month. Doors open at 2 pm and the program will start promptly at 2:30 pm. The forum will end by 4:30 pm, but folks can stay and talk as long as you like.



For information, contact Gene Ruyle: 510-332-3865,



The Peace and Freedom Party, born from the civil rights and anti-war movements of the 1960s, is committed to socialism, democracy, ecology, feminism, racial equality, and internationalism.

