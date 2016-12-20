top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 1/ 5/2017
Screening: The Root Cause
Date Thursday January 05
Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall
1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorCarole Bennett-Simmons
The Root Cause is a documentary film about the impact humans have had upon the earth and its creatures. In the film scholars present their research about changes that are already taking place on earth and those we can expect in the future.

The scholars conclude that human activity on the planet is a geological force, changing the climate and the oceans, reshaping the landscape, causing pollution, and driving extinctions of other species. As a result, human civilization as we know it is facing its own demise. Can humans change the way we interact with the environment and change our future to avert disaster, or are we bound by our innate nature to continue as a destructive geological force?
Please join us for this thought provoking film and meet the filmmakers Julia Buss and David Millett. We are also fortunate to have notable climate experts from the film with us. UC Berkeley Geography Department Chair Nathan Sayre and Stanford Anthropocene expert Michael Osborne will join the filmmakers for a panel discussion that seeks solutions and audience participation.

Come at 6:30 for meet and greet, bring healthy snacks to share if you can.

The film begins at 7:00 and will be followed by the panel discussion.

For more info: info [at] transitionberkeley.com

This event is co-sponsored by Transition Berkeley, the Ecology Center, and BFUU's Social Justice Ctee.

Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.

Wheelchair accessible.

For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:
bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net

For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:
http://www.bfuu.org/signup.html
sm_71y8sxosm3l._sy550_.jpg
original image (385x550)
For more event information:
http://www.transitionberkeley.com
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 9:58 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
