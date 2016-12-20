From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 1/ 5/2017

Screening: The Root Cause Date Thursday January 05 Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM Location Details Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall

1924 Cedar (@Bonita), Berkeley http://www.bfuu.org

Event Type Screening Organizer/Author Carole Bennett-Simmons



The scholars conclude that human activity on the planet is a geological force, changing the climate and the oceans, reshaping the landscape, causing pollution, and driving extinctions of other species. As a result, human civilization as we know it is facing its own demise. Can humans change the way we interact with the environment and change our future to avert disaster, or are we bound by our innate nature to continue as a destructive geological force?

Please join us for this thought provoking film and meet the filmmakers Julia Buss and David Millett. We are also fortunate to have notable climate experts from the film with us. UC Berkeley Geography Department Chair Nathan Sayre and Stanford Anthropocene expert Michael Osborne will join the filmmakers for a panel discussion that seeks solutions and audience participation.



Come at 6:30 for meet and greet, bring healthy snacks to share if you can.



The film begins at 7:00 and will be followed by the panel discussion.



For more info:



This event is co-sponsored by Transition Berkeley, the Ecology Center, and BFUU's Social Justice Ctee.



Suggested donation $5-$20. No one turned away.



Wheelchair accessible.



For occasional email notices of peace/eco/social justice alerts and related events at BFUU, send any email to:

bfuusjev-subscribe [at] lists.riseup.net



For weekly notices of BFUU services etc. go to:

