76th Freedom Sleeper Protest is also Day of the Homeless Dead Memorial Date Tuesday December 20 Time 5:00 PM - 5:00 AM Location Details Huddling with blankets on the sidewalk next to City Hall across from the Main Library. The protest will also take place under the eaves of City Hall--until driven away by security thugs and SCPD "law enforcement" officers forcefully dispersing peaceful protesters and denying them protective shelter while providing no options--in violation of the 8th Amendment. This in near-freezing temperatures near empty "public" buildings. This happens in an area designated as a "public park" (yet "closed to the public" at night). Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Keith McHenry (entry by Norse) Email keith [at] foodnotbombs.net Phone 575-770--3377



POLITICS-AS-USUAL: NO ANSWERS, NO ACTIONS, LOTS OF SILENCE

The incoming City Council is home warm snug in its beds. "Liberal" newcomers Sandy Brown and Chris Krohn had not a word of support to say about the Freedom Sleepers long March during their mutual admiration speeches last week at the last Council meeting of the year.



Krohn will be interviewed on Norse's show "Bathrobespierre's Broadsides" at a time to be announced.





BERKELEY "POOR TOUR" ENTERS 7TH WEEK AFTER 12 BUSTS AND AT LEAST 6 RELOCATIONS

15 Hours ago the determined community at Adelaine and Oregon in Berkeley were given yet another deportation notice to vacate within 24 hours.



Interviews with leaders Dan McMullan, Mike Lee and Mike Zint (now in the hospital with pneumonia) are on line at



See also



Berkeley activists and Salinas activists have both credited the Freedom Sleepers with inspiration for their current vigils.





CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT FILED

Wes White, of the Flagpole Community and the Salinas Union of the Homeless met with other activists this weekend to organize a broader coalition of workers, renters, disabled, and housed folks after the City's October crackdown on the Flagpole Community. That encampment, backed by attorney Anthony Prince, held off the Chinatown raids for many months, defeated one anti-homeless law, and are considering joining on to the ACLU's state-wide lawsuit against Cal-Trans for seizing homeless property. See https://www.aclunc.org/news/civil-rights-groups-sue-caltrans-stop-illegal-raids-against-california-s-homeless







18TH HOMELESS MEMORIAL AT HOMELESS (LACK OF) SERVICES CENTER [HLOSC] DOES ANNUAL RITUAL MOURNING SESSION



The HLOSC isn't proposing, backing, and organizing any real change that might impact the death rate in the homeless community. Instead, the increasingly prison-like HLOSC is having another "ain't it a shame" annual ceremony reading the names of the dead, lighting candles, and assembling for pious speeches. Sort of a fitting counterpoint to the large fund-raising sign on its fence that borders Hiway 1--which indicates its primary priorities.



Under Executive Director "Freeze Out" Phil Kramer and the "More Grants for Less Services" Board of Directors, the HLOSC continues to lock out the majority of homeless people from meals and shelter while funding itself for those with "pathways to housing" under the current "smart solutions" mythology that ignores the needs of several thousand homeless people while panhandling for the few. Security guards and police have threatened those protesting abusive HLOSC behavior outside, and dispersed those sleeping in the cold at the gates of the $3 million "non-profit".



https://www.santacruz.com/events/18th-annual-homeless-memorial-at-homeless-services-center-dec-20th-2016-10-00am



Generousheart Joe Schultz will be providing the usual hot soup against the cold. Blankets, sleeping bags, and supporters are welcome!

