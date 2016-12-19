From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 12/21/2016

No! To A Fascist America Stop The Trump/pence Regime Before It Starts!
Wednesday December 21
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists

Wed 7 p.m.,

Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists,

1606 Bonita St. at Cedar (the Connie Barber Room, upstairs)



WE CAN STOP THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME BEFORE IT STARTS:



Imagine if people, in the tens of millions, filled the streets, powerfully declaring that this regime is illegitimate and demanding that it not be allowed to rule! The whole political landscape would be dramatically transformed, every faction within the established power structure would be forced to respond-and all this could well lead to a situation in which this fascist regime is actually prevented from ruling. This is not some idle dream but something which could be made a reality if all those who hate what is represented by this fascist regime translate their outrage into firm determination and massive mobilization to create the conditions which make this possible. Read THE PLAN. Read, sign and spread the Call:



In the Name of Humanity We REFUSE To Accept a Fascist America! (



Come to the emergency meeting to begin to mobilize millions -

bring your ideas, your passion, your friends.



Watch Watch Immortal Technique, Jeremy Scahill and other journalists and activists in New York discuss how people can mass organize in response to the incoming Trump administration.the video from the New York Initiating meeting at:

MASS MEETING: NO! TO A FASCIST AMERICA

STOP THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME BEFORE IT STARTS!



Donald Trump, the President-elect, is assembling a regime of grave danger. Millions of people in the US and around the world are filled with deep anxiety, fear, and disgust. Our anguish is right and just. Our anger must now become massive resistance - before Donald Trump is inaugurated and has the full reins of power in his hands.



ACT NOW - COME TO THE MASS MEETING

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 7 p.m.

LOCATION: Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists,1606 Bonita St. at Cedar (the Connie Barber Room, upstairs)



WE CAN STOP THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME BEFORE IT STARTS:

Imagine if people, in the tens of millions, filled the streets, powerfully declaring that this regime is illegitimate and demanding that it not be allowed to rule! The whole political landscape would be dramatically transformed, every faction within the established power structure would be forced to respond-and all this could well lead to a situation in which this fascist regime is actually prevented from ruling. This is not some idle dream but something which could be made a reality if all those who hate what is represented by this fascist regime translate their outrage into firm determination and massive mobilization to create the conditions which make this possible. Read THE PLAN. Read, sign and spread the Call: In the Name of Humanity, We Refuse to Accept a Fascist America. Go to refusefascism.org



Come to the emergency meeting to begin to mobilize millions -

