top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 12/21/2016
No! To A Fascist America Stop The Trump/pence Regime Before It Starts!
Date Wednesday December 21
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists
Wed 7 p.m.,
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists,
1606 Bonita St. at Cedar (the Connie Barber Room, upstairs)
Event Type Conference
Organizer/Authorstopmassincarcerationbayarea
Emailstopmassincarcerationbayarea [at] gmail.com
Phone510-848-1196
ACT NOW - COME TO THE MASS MEETING

WE CAN STOP THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME BEFORE IT STARTS:

Imagine if people, in the tens of millions, filled the streets, powerfully declaring that this regime is illegitimate and demanding that it not be allowed to rule! The whole political landscape would be dramatically transformed, every faction within the established power structure would be forced to respond-and all this could well lead to a situation in which this fascist regime is actually prevented from ruling. This is not some idle dream but something which could be made a reality if all those who hate what is represented by this fascist regime translate their outrage into firm determination and massive mobilization to create the conditions which make this possible. Read THE PLAN. Read, sign and spread the Call:

In the Name of Humanity We REFUSE To Accept a Fascist America! (http://www.refusefascism.org)

Come to the emergency meeting to begin to mobilize millions -
bring your ideas, your passion, your friends.

Watch Watch Immortal Technique, Jeremy Scahill and other journalists and activists in New York discuss how people can mass organize in response to the incoming Trump administration.the video from the New York Initiating meeting at:
https://www.facebook.com/HuffPostPolitics/videos/10154621956947911/
no-black-on-white-slogan-300x300_1.jpg
For more event information:
https://refusefascism.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 19th, 2016 10:38 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
§MASS MEETING: NO! TO A FASCIST AMERICA STOP THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME BEFORE IT STARTS!
by Revolution Books Tuesday Dec 20th, 2016 8:23 PM
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists,1606 Bonita St. at Cedar (the Connie Barber Room, upstairs), Berkeley, CA 94709

MASS MEETING: NO! TO A FASCIST AMERICA
STOP THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME BEFORE IT STARTS!

Donald Trump, the President-elect, is assembling a regime of grave danger. Millions of people in the US and around the world are filled with deep anxiety, fear, and disgust. Our anguish is right and just. Our anger must now become massive resistance - before Donald Trump is inaugurated and has the full reins of power in his hands.

ACT NOW - COME TO THE MASS MEETING
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists,1606 Bonita St. at Cedar (the Connie Barber Room, upstairs)

WE CAN STOP THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME BEFORE IT STARTS:
Imagine if people, in the tens of millions, filled the streets, powerfully declaring that this regime is illegitimate and demanding that it not be allowed to rule! The whole political landscape would be dramatically transformed, every faction within the established power structure would be forced to respond-and all this could well lead to a situation in which this fascist regime is actually prevented from ruling. This is not some idle dream but something which could be made a reality if all those who hate what is represented by this fascist regime translate their outrage into firm determination and massive mobilization to create the conditions which make this possible. Read THE PLAN. Read, sign and spread the Call: In the Name of Humanity, We Refuse to Accept a Fascist America. Go to refusefascism.org

Come to the emergency meeting to begin to mobilize millions -
bring your ideas, your passion, your friends.
http://www.revolutionbooks.org/2016/12/mas...
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2016 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code