top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 12/31/2016
Restarting Muwekma Farm for Indigenous Children (others too)
Date Saturday December 31
Time 4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
31st and East 14th the Vacant lot (Ford Dealership) Fifty yards from Ghost Ship Fire also to be Part of the Farm.
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorZachary RunningWolf
The already Established Project (9 months is a Birth, thanks Mitch and others) of Muwekma Farm will be Restarted with added Rememberance of Ghost Ship Victims asv atleast one Raised Bed will be dedicated close Friend of Mine, Denalda Nicole a loss for the whole community. In Respect of the Zapatista taking Chiapas for the Signing of Nafta on New Years Eve. Also the intial struggle also included its Anger for 57,000 Indigenous Children held in Airport hangers and the Missing Indigenjous Women in Ciudad Juarez. Along with the New Non Elected Donald Trumps Building a Wall will be Who are you calling Immigrant, Pilgrim (FOOL). Neigthberhood Supports this Project just a Joint Mutual Aid call to Qilombo and Giltract must be Answered and mutual aid will be reciprical. The Event is listed is IMPORTANTLY called a Teach in not for the Exchange of just mutual farmers but a teach the Masonic Oder about the OHLONE People who is Land this is. The Ohlone People are NOT Federally Recognized which is a International Hate Crime and Ethnic Cleansing which this project with OCCUPY 2 DeCOLIONIZE birthed "Show us Your Paperwork" proof that you are in Good Standing with the Ohlone People (392 Treaties Signed with Indigenous People of this land). They have NOT answered yet as it is over 2 years as they request was given to the Real Mayor Rebecca Kaplan (Real Winner last election, Cheated ole give them the SHaft) which was delivered to CITY Attorney. I have Worked with Rebecca Kaplan on getting 938,000 dollar Bio-Diesel AC Transit pILOT PROGRAM, respectful to the First nation -peoples looking forward to her visits the Farm and her eventual sitting as Mayor if Ameriklan goes that far. Indigenous Women fully support this Fight. Requesting Redwoods donations as it is ILLEGAL to Dig them up. All peoples are welcome.
For more event information:
http://www.stopdriving.org
Added to the calendar on Sunday Dec 18th, 2016 11:58 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2016 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code