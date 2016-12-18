The already Established Project (9 months is a Birth, thanks Mitch and others) of Muwekma Farm will be Restarted with added Rememberance of Ghost Ship Victims asv atleast one Raised Bed will be dedicated close Friend of Mine, Denalda Nicole a loss for the whole community. In Respect of the Zapatista taking Chiapas for the Signing of Nafta on New Years Eve. Also the intial struggle also included its Anger for 57,000 Indigenous Children held in Airport hangers and the Missing Indigenjous Women in Ciudad Juarez. Along with the New Non Elected Donald Trumps Building a Wall will be Who are you calling Immigrant, Pilgrim (FOOL). Neigthberhood Supports this Project just a Joint Mutual Aid call to Qilombo and Giltract must be Answered and mutual aid will be reciprical. The Event is listed is IMPORTANTLY called a Teach in not for the Exchange of just mutual farmers but a teach the Masonic Oder about the OHLONE People who is Land this is. The Ohlone People are NOT Federally Recognized which is a International Hate Crime and Ethnic Cleansing which this project with OCCUPY 2 DeCOLIONIZE birthed "Show us Your Paperwork" proof that you are in Good Standing with the Ohlone People (392 Treaties Signed with Indigenous People of this land). They have NOT answered yet as it is over 2 years as they request was given to the Real Mayor Rebecca Kaplan (Real Winner last election, Cheated ole give them the SHaft) which was delivered to CITY Attorney. I have Worked with Rebecca Kaplan on getting 938,000 dollar Bio-Diesel AC Transit pILOT PROGRAM, respectful to the First nation -peoples looking forward to her visits the Farm and her eventual sitting as Mayor if Ameriklan goes that far. Indigenous Women fully support this Fight. Requesting Redwoods donations as it is ILLEGAL to Dig them up. All peoples are welcome.

