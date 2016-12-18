|
View other events for the week of 12/27/2016
original image (960x640)
IFPTE Local 21 Executive Director Bob Muscat has said that he thinks that the COLA that SF city workers have won is "indefensible". He has pushed give back initiatives attacking city worker pensions and healthcare benefits and also attacked SF TWU 250 A drivers for voting down concessions pushed by former mayor Gavin Newsom. Muscat while attacking the pensions of city workers is making hundred of thousands of dollars from his position at the IFPTE Local 21. He follows the footsteps of Andy Stern who he used to work for at the SEIU.
original image (2048x1536)
Corrupt mayor Ed Lee re-appointed hedge fund speculator Wendy Paskin-Jordan to the San Francisco Employees Retirement Board and has used her position to get special deals with speculators for being on the board and pushing more pension money into hedge funds. She has had recuse herself on some votes because of flagrant conflicts of interest and she is supported by IFPFE Local 21 Muscat, the SFPOA and the MEA who want to turn the fund over to speculators and hedge fund operators so their friends can get kickbacks.
Did the Fund lost $1.5 million last year? Did the Fund lose $2 billion over the last two years?
By Herb Meiberger
Your fund is doing “amazingly well”!
. At the 12-14-2016 Retirement Board meeting, SFERS’ General Consultant, Allan Martin from NEPC, reported that the Fund’s returns for FY2016, FY2015, and FY2014 were 1.29%, 3.87%, and 18.90%, respectively. Allan Martin stated that the Fund did “amazingly well.” SFERS ranked 16th, 16th, and 3rd, respectively, for the last three fiscal years compared to 50 public pension funds with assets greater than $1 billion.
. Staff and consultant stated that the portfolio was valued at $20.4 billion on 6-30-2015 and $20.2 billion on 6-30-2016. Since the Fund had a positive rate of return, the $200 million decline in asset value was due to benefit payments.
. For the 3-year period ended 9-30-2016, the Fund earned 7.20% per year, placing SFERS as the third best performing fund in the universe of 50 public pension funds. No public funds earned returns greater than 7.50%, which is SFERS’s long-term return assumption.
. NEPC stated: “For the year ending 9-30-2016, the Fund experienced a net investment gain of $1.89 billion, which includes a net investment gain of $764.5 million during the third quarter.” Further, “Assets increased to $20.96 billion from $19.72 billion in the year ended 9-30-16, with $639.79 million in net distributions.”
. SFERS’s Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Bill Coaker, verified to the full Board that the fund had not declined by $1.5 billion for the year, as stated by MEA (Municipal Executives Association) in an email that was broadly circulated. Separately, Executive Director Huish stated that he would correct this misinformation that was shared with thousands of City employees.
. For the full discussion, please view Item 8 on the official videotape of the meeting at http://sanfrancisco.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=175&clip_id=26782
Did Meiberger “block” an investment that made $37 million?
Everyone, especially fiduciaries, must be concerned about whether the illiquid high-risk, high-return Chinese “A Shares” investments are appropriate for your pension fund. Meiberger did his homework and is ahead of the curve.
. In March 2014, Investment Committee Chairman Meiberger hosted an education session on acquiring the “QFII" allocation (Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor) to own the Chinese shares directly. The Chinese stock market has had substantial returns over the last three years.
. In June 2016, Meiberger voiced his concerns about staff’s $400 million recommendation because 1) He was concerned about the issue of whether SFERS would own the shares, and 2) He didn’t want to be captive to the money manager who would be the beneficial owner of the shares. Leona Bridges, Chairwoman of the Investment Committee, also voted no, and there was a 3-3 tie.
. Subsequently, Meiberger did his due diligence and went to China where he met the managers and discussed the investment with other pension funds and key players. On October 2016, the Board voted unanimously in favor of the investment. I don’t believe four days is enough time to make an educated decision on this risky and complex investment. This is the kind of representation and dedication Meiberger provides for you.
It appears that Commissioner Joe Driscoll may have instigated the smear campaign against Meiberger, as he signed off on the “loss of confidence” propaganda, and solicited opponents in Meiberger’s last two elections. If Driscoll is the source of this disinformation that the Pension Fund lost $1.5 billion last year that was fed to Casciato and Casciato’s surrogates, Driscoll may have violated the Charted Financial Analyst’s (CFA) Code of Ethics, since it would be “material misrepresentation” prohibited by the CFA’s ethics guidelines. Is this the “team” that Casciato will join as a “team player?” If you can’t support false truths and ethics violations then you must vote for Herb Meiberger!
