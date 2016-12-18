top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Police State and Prisons
Juggling BANNED in Santa Cruz? Pacific Ave. Juggler Ticketed and Detained 12/17/2016
by The Jones/Skelton Report
Sunday Dec 18th, 2016 11:08 AM
Video documentation of claims by a member of the SCPD that juggling is illegal as he tickets and detains a performer on Pacific Ave. in Santa Cruz on Saturday December 17, 2016.
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (121.4mb)
A deeper look at Santa Cruz Municipal Code 9.50 appears to make an exception for juggling and bubble blowing in subsection (e), below :

----------------
9.50.020 CONDUCT ON PUBLIC PROPERTY, MONUMENTS, AND LAWNS.
No person, after having been notified by a police officer, public officer or downtown host that he or she is in violation of the prohibition in this section, shall:

(a) Walk, stand, sit or lie upon any monument, vase, decorative fountain, drinking fountain, bike rack, trash receptacle, median, fire hydrant, street-tree planter, berm, utility cabinet, railing, fence, planter, or upon any other public property not designed or customarily used for such purposes;

(b) Walk, stand, sit or lie upon any public lawn or planted area which is posted with signs that forbid such conduct; or

(c) Walk, stand or lie upon any public bench.

(d) In the C-C community commercial, C-N neighborhood commercial, C-B commercial beach, CBD central business, and R-T tourist residential zoning districts, intentionally throw, discharge, launch or spill any solid object (including but not limited to footballs, hackysacks, baseballs, beach balls, Frisbees, or other similar devices) or liquid substance or otherwise cause any object or substance to be thrown, discharged, launched, spilled or to become airborne.

(e) Notwithstanding subsection (d), individual bubble street performers and individual jugglers who otherwise comply with all applicable statutes and ordinances are authorized to blow bubbles and juggle in the C-C, C-N, C-B, CBD and R-T zoning districts. When in the judgment of the director of parks and recreation or the police chief, or their respective designees, said bubble-blowing or juggling activity will materially interfere with pedestrian use of the sidewalk or attract crowds which will create such interference, the city may require a bubble street performer or juggler to obtain a noncommercial event permit from the city as a condition to continuing or undertaking a bubble or juggling performance. This subsection shall not be construed to authorize hackysack activity in the referenced zone districts.

(Ord. 2009-05 § 8, 2009: Ord. 2003-20 § 1, 2003: Ord. 2002-34 § 1, 2002: Ord. 94-09 § 5, 1994: Ord. 69-14 § 1 (part), 1969).



This is a developing story...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx1ykfZ0M...
§Donate to a Old Man's Education
by screenshooter Sunday Dec 18th, 2016 2:31 PM
donate-old-mans-education.jpg
Santa Cruz cops harass an old man juggling for donations on Pacific Avenue. The man's sign asks people to donate in support of an old man's education.
§Alleged Juggler on Pacific Avenue
by screenshooter Sunday Dec 18th, 2016 2:40 PM
sm_alleged-juggler-pacific-avenue-santa-cruz.jpg
original image (1200x670)
This old man is one of the alleged jugglers wreaking havoc on Pacific Avenue in Santa Cruz.

Remember, all jugglers are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Keep Santa Cruz Safe!
§Juggling is Not a Crime!!
by screenshooter Sunday Dec 18th, 2016 2:44 PM
sm_juggling-is-not-a-crime-santa-cruz.jpg
original image (1076x718)
Juggling on Pacific Avenue in Santa Cruz, California. December 17, 2016.
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Juggling BANNED in Santa Cruz? Pacific Ave. Juggler Ticketed and Detained 12/17/2016Tom NoddyMonday Dec 19th, 2016 3:26 PM
Juggling BANNED in Santa Cruz? Pacific Ave. Juggler Ticketed and Detained 12/17/2016Tom NoddyMonday Dec 19th, 2016 2:46 PM
Eveleth and JugglingRobert NorseMonday Dec 19th, 2016 11:00 AM
BobbyOneBob SheehanMonday Dec 19th, 2016 8:10 AM
Yup that's the lawRazer RayMonday Dec 19th, 2016 7:39 AM
police are coward bulliestalltalkMonday Dec 19th, 2016 5:16 AM
© 2000–2016 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code