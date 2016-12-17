|
More
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
Stand with Standing Rock Fundraiser
The fundraiser for Standing Rock was quite a success! #noDAPL
original image (768x960)
Last night (Friday 12-16-16)
The fundraiser was quite a success. The cafe was filled with many people that listened to music, ate rice and beans, took part in a silent auction of local goods, viewed a slide show of pictures from Standing Rock, and listenend to a presentation by Kelsey Hill from the Lakota People Law Project. All the proceeds from last nights event will be going directly to legal and medical funds to Standing Rock Camps! #noDAPL
§