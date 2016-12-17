top
Stand with Standing Rock Fundraiser
by AutumnSun (sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)
Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
The fundraiser for Standing Rock was quite a success! #noDAPL
sm_000.jpg


Last night (Friday 12-16-16)
The fundraiser was quite a success. The cafe was filled with many people that listened to music, ate rice and beans, took part in a silent auction of local goods, viewed a slide show of pictures from Standing Rock, and listenend to a presentation by Kelsey Hill from the Lakota People Law Project. All the proceeds from last nights event will be going directly to legal and medical funds to Standing Rock Camps! #noDAPL

§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_001.jpg

§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_002.jpg

§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_003.jpg

§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_004.jpg

§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_006.jpg

§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_007.jpg

§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_008.jpg

§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_011.jpg

§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_012.jpg

§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_013.jpg

§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_014.jpg

§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_015.jpg

§Jessie Marks
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_016.jpg

§Kelsey Hill
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_025.jpg

§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_026.jpg

§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_029.jpg

§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_034.jpg

§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_038.jpg

§Sarah Durant
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM
sm_041.jpg

