From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Stand with Standing Rock Fundraiser sunclan007 [at] yahoo.com)

Saturday Dec 17th, 2016 1:02 PM by AutumnSun

The fundraiser for Standing Rock was quite a success! #noDAPL



Last night (Friday 12-16-16)

The fundraiser was quite a success. The cafe was filled with many people that listened to music, ate rice and beans, took part in a silent auction of local goods, viewed a slide show of pictures from Standing Rock, and listenend to a presentation by Kelsey Hill from the Lakota People Law Project. All the proceeds from last nights event will be going directly to legal and medical funds to Standing Rock Camps! #noDAPL



