top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 12/17/2016
Justice for Police Victims and the Community
Date Saturday December 17
Time 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Location Details
Town Clock, Downtown Santa Cruz
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorR. Norse and S. Argue (posting by Norse)
Emailrnorse3 [at] hotmail.com
Phone831-423-4833
Another week has passed with no response from Chief Vogel's SCPD releasing the video and audio of the shooting of Sean Arlt, and no response from Sheriff Hart's Deputies regarding full disclosure of all video/audio surrounding the savaging (by police dog) and killing of Luke Smith.

There has been no action from either the Santa Cruz City Council or its Public Safety Committee regarding any change in the "shoot to kill" and "withhold from the community the documentation" policies of Vogel.

Nor has the Board of Supervisors made any attempt to rein in the Sheriff's department or to investigate Smith's killing.

The D.A.'s office is still supposedly "investigating" the Arlt and Smith killings.

Arlt was shot dead confronting at least 4 police offiers on October October 17. see http://www.ksbw.com/article/santa-cruz-police-knew-sean-arlt-had-mental-illness-family-says/6947949 /

Smith was first mauled and then shot by rifle while surrounded by 11 law enforcement officials. All this is according to the acknowledgment of the agencies involved.

Some selected clips of the Smith shooting can be seen at http://www.santacruzsentinel.com/article/NE/20161121/NEWS/161129933 . There is news commentary and sheriff
http://www.mercurynews.com/2016/11/22/santa-cruz-sheriffs-office-footage-shows-15-year-old-fatally-shot-by-deputy/ .

Activists are calling for the firing and prosecution of the Deputy Chris Vigil and the release of the evidence in the Arlt case.

More info about the protest at https://www.facebook.com/events/231141847322298/ .
For more event information:
http://huffsantacruz.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 16th, 2016 7:54 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2016 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code