From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 12/17/2016

Justice for Police Victims and the Community Date Saturday December 17 Time 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM Location Details Town Clock, Downtown Santa Cruz Event Type Protest Organizer/Author R. Norse and S. Argue (posting by Norse) Email rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com Phone 831-423-4833



There has been no action from either the Santa Cruz City Council or its Public Safety Committee regarding any change in the "shoot to kill" and "withhold from the community the documentation" policies of Vogel.



Nor has the Board of Supervisors made any attempt to rein in the Sheriff's department or to investigate Smith's killing.



The D.A.'s office is still supposedly "investigating" the Arlt and Smith killings.



Arlt was shot dead confronting at least 4 police offiers on October October 17. see



Smith was first mauled and then shot by rifle while surrounded by 11 law enforcement officials. All this is according to the acknowledgment of the agencies involved.



Some selected clips of the Smith shooting can be seen at

http://www.mercurynews.com/2016/11/22/santa-cruz-sheriffs-office-footage-shows-15-year-old-fatally-shot-by-deputy/ .



Activists are calling for the firing and prosecution of the Deputy Chris Vigil and the release of the evidence in the Arlt case.



More info about the protest at Another week has passed with no response from Chief Vogel's SCPD releasing the video and audio of the shooting of Sean Arlt, and no response from Sheriff Hart's Deputies regarding full disclosure of all video/audio surrounding the savaging (by police dog) and killing of Luke Smith.There has been no action from either the Santa Cruz City Council or its Public Safety Committee regarding any change in the "shoot to kill" and "withhold from the community the documentation" policies of Vogel.Nor has the Board of Supervisors made any attempt to rein in the Sheriff's department or to investigate Smith's killing.The D.A.'s office is still supposedly "investigating" the Arlt and Smith killings.Arlt was shot dead confronting at least 4 police offiers on October October 17. see http://www.ksbw.com/article/santa-cruz-police-knew-sean-arlt-had-mental-illness-family-says/6947949 Smith was first mauled and then shot by rifle while surrounded by 11 law enforcement officials. All this is according to the acknowledgment of the agencies involved.Some selected clips of the Smith shooting can be seen at http://www.santacruzsentinel.com/article/NE/20161121/NEWS/161129933 . There is news commentary and sheriffActivists are calling for the firing and prosecution of the Deputy Chris Vigil and the release of the evidence in the Arlt case.More info about the protest at https://www.facebook.com/events/231141847322298/

http://huffsantacruz.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 16th, 2016 7:54 PM Import this event into your personal calendar.

