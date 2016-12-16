From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Happy Birthday Don and thank you for many years of great music!

Don has played his vibes and piano, in and around Santa Cruz, at many venues throughout the years!



I met Don many years ago when, as a young man, hanging out at Ricardo' Pizzas on Willow St. in San Jose. That was in the the late 50s and early 60's. It was there I met Don. Don played music along with Jim Lewis at the now long gone pizza and music venue. Don was a school teacher and played music, mostly on weekends. In 1972 Don started playing his jazz and swing at the Cooper House in Santa Cruz Ca. His band "Warmth" had us all dancing in the streets of Santa Cruz! Don's son Donny was born in the summer of 1966. Later as a young man Donny was inspired by my friend Wesley Braxton's sax style and later went on to become a great saxophonist in his own right, winning several grammy nominations! Warmth played The Cooper House, while also playing at the Capitola wharf, until the quake of 1989. Don continued to play the Capitola Wharf Restaurant on Sunday afternoons for many years! Don and his band "The Amazing Jazz Geezers" have now played for many years on Thursday nights at Severino's.

I love and respect this man very much! You might like to put on your dancing shoes and check out Don and his music at Severino's in Aptos, Ca. on Thursday evenings from 6 to 10 p.m.