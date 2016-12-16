top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action
Don McCaslin 90th. Birthday party held last night (12-15-2016)
by AutumnSun
Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
Happy Birthday Don and thank you for many years of great music!
Don has played his vibes and piano, in and around Santa Cruz, at many venues throughout the years!
I met Don many years ago when, as a young man, hanging out at Ricardo' Pizzas on Willow St. in San Jose. That was in the the late 50s and early 60's. It was there I met Don. Don played music along with Jim Lewis at the now long gone pizza and music venue. Don was a school teacher and played music, mostly on weekends. In 1972 Don started playing his jazz and swing at the Cooper House in Santa Cruz Ca. His band "Warmth" had us all dancing in the streets of Santa Cruz! Don's son Donny was born in the summer of 1966. Later as a young man Donny was inspired by my friend Wesley Braxton's sax style and later went on to become a great saxophonist in his own right, winning several grammy nominations! Warmth played The Cooper House, while also playing at the Capitola wharf, until the quake of 1989. Don continued to play the Capitola Wharf Restaurant on Sunday afternoons for many years! Don and his band "The Amazing Jazz Geezers" have now played for many years on Thursday nights at Severino's.
I love and respect this man very much! You might like to put on your dancing shoes and check out Don and his music at Severino's in Aptos, Ca. on Thursday evenings from 6 to 10 p.m.
§Don McCaslin, 90 yrs. young plays to a full house!
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§Don greets Harry Woodward long time friend who also played sax with Warmth.
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§The dance floor was full with every tune
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§Harry sings a few tunes with the band
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§The house was full last night!
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§Don may be 90, but you wouldn't know it as he plays his piano!
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§Bill McCord drummer has played with many including Warmth and The Geezer's
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§John Lawrence on right with black hat.
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
§
by AutumnSun Friday Dec 16th, 2016 2:13 PM
