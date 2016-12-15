top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 1/ 5/2017
The Root Cause: Documentary Screening, Panel & Potluck
Date Thursday January 05
Time 6:30 PM - 3:30 AM
Location Details
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall | 1924 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA 94709
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorTransition Berkeley
Emailinfo [at] transitionberkeley.com
The Root Cause is a documentary film about the impact humans have had upon the earth and its creatures. In the film scholars present their research about changes that are already taking place on earth and those we can expect in the future.

The scholars conclude that human activity on the planet is a geological force, changing the climate and the oceans, reshaping the landscape, causing pollution, and driving extinctions of other species. As a result, human civilization as we know it is facing its own demise. Can humans change the way we interact with the environment and change our future to avert disaster, or are we bound by our innate nature to continue as a destructive geological force?

Please join us for this thought provoking film and meet the filmmakers Julia Buss and David Millett. We are also fortunate to have notable climate experts from the film with us. UC Berkeley Geography Department Chair Nathan Sayre and Stanford Anthropocene expert Michael Osborne will join the filmmakers for a panel discussion that seeks solutions and audience participation.

Come at 6:30 for meet and greet, bring healthy snacks to share if you can.

The film will begin at 7:00 and will be followed by the panel discussion.

RSVP online appreciated but not required: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2729183
This event is sponsored by Transition Berkeley, Social Justice Committee (Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists) and The Ecology Center.

Cost: Suggested Donation: $5–$20 to cover event costs. No one turned away for lack of funds.
This event is wheelchair accessible.
the-root-cause-poster-1080-1600.gif
For more event information:
http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/272...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 15th, 2016 2:42 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
