The Root Cause: Documentary Screening, Panel & Potluck Date Thursday January 05 Time 6:30 PM - 3:30 AM Location Details Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists’ Hall | 1924 Cedar Street, Berkeley, CA 94709

Event Type Screening Organizer/Author Transition Berkeley Email info [at] transitionberkeley.com



The scholars conclude that human activity on the planet is a geological force, changing the climate and the oceans, reshaping the landscape, causing pollution, and driving extinctions of other species. As a result, human civilization as we know it is facing its own demise. Can humans change the way we interact with the environment and change our future to avert disaster, or are we bound by our innate nature to continue as a destructive geological force?



Please join us for this thought provoking film and meet the filmmakers Julia Buss and David Millett. We are also fortunate to have notable climate experts from the film with us. UC Berkeley Geography Department Chair Nathan Sayre and Stanford Anthropocene expert Michael Osborne will join the filmmakers for a panel discussion that seeks solutions and audience participation.



Come at 6:30 for meet and greet, bring healthy snacks to share if you can.



The film will begin at 7:00 and will be followed by the panel discussion.



RSVP online appreciated but not required:

This event is sponsored by Transition Berkeley, Social Justice Committee (Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists) and The Ecology Center.



Cost: Suggested Donation: $5–$20 to cover event costs. No one turned away for lack of funds.

