From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | LGBTI / Queer View other events for the week of 1/25/2017
Cleve Jones with "When We Rise: Coming of Age in SF, AIDS, My Life in the Movement"
Date Wednesday January 25
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
St. John's Presbyterian Church - 2727 College Avenue, Berkeley
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorCleve Jones
"I love this amazing, inspiring, and sometimes outrageous book. "When We Rise" is about ...Cleve Jones, who came to San Francisco as a teenage adventurer and transformed into an activist whose contributions helped change the course of gay history." — Gus Van Sant, filmmaker "It's an incredibly vivid evocation ...and a poignant story of someone who started out feeling like the only gay person in the world and ended up organizing millions of them"— Rebecca Solnit This KPFA benefit is hosted by Richard Wolinsky.
sm_cleve_jones_in_berkeley.jpg
original image (360x552)
For more event information:
http://www.kpfa.org/events
Added to the calendar on Thursday Dec 15th, 2016 9:16 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
