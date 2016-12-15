From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Cleve Jones with "When We Rise: Coming of Age in SF, AIDS, My Life in the Movement"
Date
Wednesday January 25
Time
7:30 PM
9:30 PM
Location Details
St. John's Presbyterian Church - 2727 College Avenue, Berkeley
Event Type
Speaker
|Cleve Jones
"I love this amazing, inspiring, and sometimes outrageous book. "When We Rise" is about ...Cleve Jones,
who came to San Francisco as a teenage adventurer and transformed into an activist whose contributions helped change the course of gay history." — Gus Van Sant, filmmaker
"It's an incredibly vivid evocation ...and a poignant story of someone who started out feeling like the only gay person in the world and ended up organizing millions of them"— Rebecca Solnit
This KPFA benefit is hosted by Richard Wolinsky.
