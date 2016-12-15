|
More
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Central Valley | Indymedia | Racial Justice
Stir it Up radio show in Fresno with Reza Nekumanesh and Hannah Brandt
This is the audio (24 minutes) of the December 7, 2016 Stir it Up radio show heard on KFCF 88.1 FM.
original image (2358x1386)
The guests were: Reza Nekumanesh director of the Islamic Cultural Center in Fresno and Hannah Brandt, editor of the Community Alliance newspaper. Reza spoke about recent attacks against the Islamic Cultural Center and Hannah told us about how the City of Fresno is trying to make it more difficult to distribute the Community Alliance newspaper.
§This is the audio (24 minutes) of the December 7, 2016 Stir it Up radio show heard on KFCF
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (46.5mb)