Stir it Up radio show in Fresno with Reza Nekumanesh and Hannah Brandt mikerhodes [at] comcast.net)

Thursday Dec 15th, 2016 8:50 AM by Mike Rhodes

This is the audio (24 minutes) of the December 7, 2016 Stir it Up radio show heard on KFCF 88.1 FM.

The guests were: Reza Nekumanesh director of the Islamic Cultural Center in Fresno and Hannah Brandt, editor of the Community Alliance newspaper. Reza spoke about recent attacks against the Islamic Cultural Center and Hannah told us about how the City of Fresno is trying to make it more difficult to distribute the Community Alliance newspaper.