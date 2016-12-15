top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$31.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Central Valley | Indymedia | Racial Justice
Stir it Up radio show in Fresno with Reza Nekumanesh and Hannah Brandt
by Mike Rhodes (mikerhodes [at] comcast.net)
Thursday Dec 15th, 2016 8:50 AM
This is the audio (24 minutes) of the December 7, 2016 Stir it Up radio show heard on KFCF 88.1 FM.
sm_stir_it_up.jpg
original image (2358x1386)
The guests were: Reza Nekumanesh director of the Islamic Cultural Center in Fresno and Hannah Brandt, editor of the Community Alliance newspaper. Reza spoke about recent attacks against the Islamic Cultural Center and Hannah told us about how the City of Fresno is trying to make it more difficult to distribute the Community Alliance newspaper.
http://www.kfcf.org
§This is the audio (24 minutes) of the December 7, 2016 Stir it Up radio show heard on KFCF
by Mike Rhodes Thursday Dec 15th, 2016 8:50 AM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (46.5mb)
http://www.kfcf.org
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2016 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code