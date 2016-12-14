Mark your calendar and come celebrate with us!
Please join the Restore Hetch Hetchy board and staff for our 2017 Annual Dinner. Next year's event will feature special guest Hans Florine, fantastic food and wine, live entertainment and silent auction.
Hans Florine is a published author and world famous rock climber, sharing the world record for climbing the nose of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley. Hans is eager to climb in Hetch Hetchy, which he describes as "the sister of the greatest climbing area in the world" but notes that access to its walls is limited so climbers rarely go there.
Tickets @ $200 per person or $1600 per table. To purchase tickets or sponsor a table, call (510) 893-3400, email julene [at] hetchhetchy.org
or mail check to Restore Hetch Hetchy, PO Box 71502, Oakland, CA 94612.
We hope to see you there.