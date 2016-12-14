From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: California | East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 3/11/2017

Restore Hetch Hetchy 2017 Annual Dinner Date Saturday March 11 Time 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM Location Details Berkeley City Club Event Type Fundraiser Organizer/Author Julene Freitas



Please join the Restore Hetch Hetchy board and staff for our 2017 Annual Dinner. Next year's event will feature special guest Hans Florine, fantastic food and wine, live entertainment and silent auction.



Hans Florine is a published author and world famous rock climber, sharing the world record for climbing the nose of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley. Hans is eager to climb in Hetch Hetchy, which he describes as "the sister of the greatest climbing area in the world" but notes that access to its walls is limited so climbers rarely go there.



Tickets @ $200 per person or $1600 per table. To purchase tickets or sponsor a table, call (510) 893-3400, email



We hope to see you there.

