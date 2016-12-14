top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 3/11/2017
Restore Hetch Hetchy 2017 Annual Dinner
Date Saturday March 11
Time 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
Berkeley City Club
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorJulene Freitas
Mark your calendar and come celebrate with us!

Please join the Restore Hetch Hetchy board and staff for our 2017 Annual Dinner. Next year's event will feature special guest Hans Florine, fantastic food and wine, live entertainment and silent auction.

Hans Florine is a published author and world famous rock climber, sharing the world record for climbing the nose of El Capitan in Yosemite Valley. Hans is eager to climb in Hetch Hetchy, which he describes as "the sister of the greatest climbing area in the world" but notes that access to its walls is limited so climbers rarely go there.

Tickets @ $200 per person or $1600 per table. To purchase tickets or sponsor a table, call (510) 893-3400, email julene [at] hetchhetchy.org or mail check to Restore Hetch Hetchy, PO Box 71502, Oakland, CA 94612.

We hope to see you there.
For more event information:
http://www.hetchhetchy.org/restore_hetch_h...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 14th, 2016 11:23 AM
Add Your Comments
