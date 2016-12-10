top
Indybay Feature
Mumia rally at Oscar Grant Plaza, 12-9-16
by DJ Mouse
Saturday Dec 10th, 2016 2:44 PM
Speakers from yesterday's rally for Mumia Abu Jamal at Oscar Grant Plaza...14th and Broadway, here in Oakland...bumper music by artistic license
Download Audio (59.1mb)
...as Gerald said (in end part missing from his discussion of Williams vs Pennsylvania) "...the fact that the man is innocent and we all know it means it must be done...and it will be done...Free Mumia!"
Prisons originated as 'Slaveholder Pens' and are now name changed to Modern Prisons.Union JackMonday Dec 19th, 2016 3:10 PM
