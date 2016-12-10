|
Mumia rally at Oscar Grant Plaza, 12-9-16
Speakers from yesterday's rally for Mumia Abu Jamal at Oscar Grant Plaza...14th and Broadway, here in Oakland...bumper music by artistic license
...as Gerald said (in end part missing from his discussion of Williams vs Pennsylvania) "...the fact that the man is innocent and we all know it means it must be done...and it will be done...Free Mumia!"
