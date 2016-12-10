From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Mumia rally at Oscar Grant Plaza, 12-9-16 by DJ Mouse

Saturday Dec 10th, 2016 2:44 PM

Speakers from yesterday's rally for Mumia Abu Jamal at Oscar Grant Plaza...14th and Broadway, here in Oakland...bumper music by artistic license

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/12/10/mumia12-9-16rally.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

...as Gerald said (in end part missing from his discussion of Williams vs Pennsylvania) "...the fact that the man is innocent and we all know it means it must be done...and it will be done...Free Mumia!"