Grassroots groups talk the scope of New Orleans' Energy Future by wtulnews

Friday Dec 2nd, 2016 3:43 PM Monique Harden of Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, Casey DeMoss of All4Energy, and Colette Pichon Battle of Gulf Coast Center for Law and Policy speak on New Orleans' Energy Future at Dillard 1 December, 2016 Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/12/02/161201_monique_harden_on_unop_planning.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

