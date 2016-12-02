|
Grassroots groups talk the scope of New Orleans' Energy Future
Monique Harden of Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, Casey DeMoss of All4Energy, and Colette Pichon Battle of Gulf Coast Center for Law and Policy speak on New Orleans' Energy Future at Dillard 1 December, 2016
Listen now:
Download Audio (16.9mb)
Audio: 18:26
§entergy works for entergy not new orleans
Download Audio (15.2mb)
Download Audio (20.3mb)