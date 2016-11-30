From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: U.S. | Arts + Action | Health, Housing, and Public Services Dream Caravan 2016 by WTUL News and Views

Wednesday Nov 30th, 2016 11:26 AM WTUL News and Views speaks with Organizers of the annual Dream Caravan, a community healing event hosted in New Orleans that focuses on the powerful healing potential of dreams. Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2016/11/30/wtul-2016-11-30_08.mp3" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (24.6mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page: Audio: 26:52 minutes http://www.thedreamcaravan.com